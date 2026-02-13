Photo Credit: ChatGPT

Question: I am the gabbai in a large synagogue, where many people bring Divrei Torah handouts to distribute. As such, I am faced with disposing of the constantly growing accumulation of sheimot. How do I deal with these papers that include the names of Hashem in many substitute forms, mostly in English?

No name please

Via email

Synopsis: The Mechaber and Rema refer to certain names of G-d that may not be erased once written and list them. My uncle HaRav Sholom Klass, zt”l, helped popularize the accepted style of omitting a letter in the English terms “G-d” and “L-rd” in The Jewish Press from its very inception in 1960/5720. In Responsa of Modern Judaism II, two of his responses address this issue.

There are numerous opinions regarding names written in the common vernacular, whether in English or another language. The Shach says that while the name of G-d is holy only in Hebrew and in a secular language is not considered the true name of G-d and may be erased, nonetheless it is preferable to be as careful as possible. The Beth Yosef quotes the Rashbatz’s opinion that without intention of holiness, the name in Hebrew (and surely in English or any other language) is not holy and may be erased. The Beth Lechem Yehuda stresses that if the writing was intended for a holy purpose, we are not to erase or discard it. The Aruch Hashulchan quotes the Rema and other poskim to explain that the name of G-d which appears in our siddurim (two Yuds) may be erased if necessary. However, he warns that while the name of G-d in different languages may be erased, we should still avoid it because discarding the writing in a trash basket puts the Holy Name to shame, erodes respect for G-d, and brings poverty into the world.

We now continue with the second related responsum by Rabbi Klass, which relates to Torah articles in The Jewish Press or any other Torah content such as a magazine or newsletter.

* * * * *

Answer: What follows is what my uncle, HaRav Sholom Klass, zt”l, wrote on this issue in his Responsa of Modern Judaism, Book II, page 53:

No builder or manufacturer likes to see his products discarded. We put so much effort into the paper [The Jewish Press] that we would hate to see it go to waste. Why not give the paper to a friend or neighbor and tell them to do the same when they finish reading it? It is for this reason (if the paper will be destroyed) that we abbreviate the name of G-d. For some maintain that the name of G-d may not be written if it is to be thrown away, for then His Name would be profaned.

The Gemara (Rosh Hashanah 18b) explains it this way: “On the third day of Tishrei, the mention of G-d in bonds and notes was abolished. For the Syrian government had forbidden the mention of G-d’s name by the Israelites, and when the Hasmoneans became strong and defeated them, they ordained that they should mention the name of G-d even on bonds and notes, and they used to write thus: ‘In the year so-and-so of Johanan High Priest to the Most High G-d.’ When the Sages heard it, they said: ‘Tomorrow this man will pay his debt and the bond will be thrown into the dirt [And the name of G-d will be profaned].’ They stopped this practice and made that day a feast day.”

On the other hand, if the Name is not intended for holy purposes, we may write it in full or erase it (Tosafot, Shevuot 35a and Tosafot, Avodah Zara 18a, s.v. Hogeh Hashem). The Beth Lechem Yehuda (Yoreh De’ah 276:10) authorizes the usage of the name of G-d such as is inscribed on coins, if it was intended leshem chol – for secular purposes.

The Beit Yosef (commentary to Tur, Yoreh De’ah 276) quotes the Rashbatz to show that if one wrote the name of G-d without having the intention of holiness, then it isn’t holy and he may erase it. Also, the Shach (Yoreh De’ah 179:11) permits this usage and erasure of His Name if it appears in a secular language. He feels the Name is only holy if it appears in Hebrew. (See also Gilyon Maharsha, Yoreh De’ah 276; Responsa of Tashbatz 1:2 and Rabbi Akiva Eiger, Responsum 25.)

To be continued.

