Throughout the long and remarkable history of the Jewish people, we have been blessed with leaders of extraordinary strength, courage, and vision. Among them stand the towering figures of our first monarchs: King Saul, King David, and King Solomon. Each shaped the destiny of the nation in profound ways. Yet what is striking when we study their lives is not their perfection, but rather our tradition’s insistence on seeing the totality of a person, instead of defining a leader by a single failing.

King Saul, the first anointed king of Israel, was chosen by the prophet Samuel and initially was distinguished by his humility. When Saul was selected, he hid among the baggage, a gesture our Sages understand as evidence of genuine modesty. He unified the tribes, defended the nation against its enemies, and brought a fragile people into a unified entity.

Yet Saul faltered. His failure to fully heed the Divine command regarding Amalek cost him the monarchy. Tradition does not conceal this painful episode, nor does it excuse it. But neither does it erase his accomplishments. Saul remains the first anointed king who bore the crushing weight of establishing monarchy in Israel. Leadership at its beginning is rarely smooth; it demands decisions made with courage and determination.

King David is perhaps the most beloved yet complex figure in Jewish history. David’s early life was marked by courage and faith – from confronting Goliath to surviving the relentless pursuit by Saul. Later, as king, he established Jerusalem as the spiritual and political heart of the Jewish people and prepared the foundations for the Beit HaMikdash.

David’s life, however, was not free of moral challenge. The episode involving Bat-Sheva is recorded in stark detail. Yet what defines David in our tradition is not merely his sin but his response. When confronted by the prophet Nathan, David responded, “I have sinned before Hashem.” No evasion. No justification. Only responsibility and repentance.

It is precisely this capacity for teshuvah that leads our Sages to see David as the prototype of a great leader. From his brokenness emerged some of the most soul-stirring chapters of Tehillim, prayers that have carried generations through suffering and hope alike. And from David would come the promise of Mashiach, not because he was flawless, but because he demonstrated the spiritual greatness of rising after a fall.

King Solomon, David’s son, brought Israel to a height of prosperity and wisdom never before known. When Solomon asked G-d for an understanding heart with which to judge, he modeled the ideal of a ruler who sought wisdom over power. Under his reign, the Temple was built, commerce flourished, and Israel became a beacon among the nations.

Yet even Solomon stumbled in his later years. Scripture tells us that his many foreign wives turned his heart. Again, the Tanach does not sanitize its heroes. It teaches us something far more enduring: Greatness and vulnerability can reside within the same soul.

Why does our tradition preserve these uncomfortable truths? Because Judaism does not believe in perfection. It believes in human beings striving, erring, correcting, and striving again. The measure of a leader is not whether he never falters, but whether the overall course of his life bends toward the service of G-d and His people.

There is a lesson here that speaks powerfully to our own generation.

We live in an age of instant judgment. A single decision, a single misstep, can eclipse decades of dedication. Criticism travels quickly; gratitude often lags behind. But our history urges us toward a more disciplined vision, one that asks us to step back and see the broader picture. This does not mean ignoring mistakes or abandoning accountability. On the contrary, the Tanach teaches moral clarity. But alongside critique must come fairness, and alongside scrutiny must come hakarat hatov, recognition of the good that has been done.

It is within this framework that we should reflect upon the leadership of Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

For many years, Netanyahu has stood at the helm of the Jewish State during some of the most turbulent and dangerous periods in modern Israeli history. Leadership in Israel is unlike leadership anywhere else in the world; it is exercised under the constant shadow of existential threat, moral complexity, and global scrutiny. To serve for so long is itself evidence of resilience, political skill, and the trust, however contested, of a nation repeatedly returning him to office.

Long tenure inevitably brings opposition. The longer a leader serves, the more critics he will have. This is not new – it is the pattern of history. Great leaders are rarely universally loved in their own time. Debate and disagreement are part of the vitality of a democratic society, and Israel is nothing if not passionately democratic.

Yet fairness demands that we look beyond the noise of the moment and consider the broader impact of his years of service.

Under Netanyahu’s leadership, Israel has strengthened its economy, expanded diplomatic relationships, and deepened strategic alliances. He has consistently warned the world about the dangers facing Israel and worked tirelessly to ensure that the Jewish State possesses the strength to defend itself. His relationship with world leaders, including presidents of the United States, has been not merely ceremonial, but often central to Israel’s security and international standing.

In times of war and crisis, decisions must be made with incomplete information and under unbearable pressure. Observers may later debate strategy, question timing, or challenge particular choices. But leadership requires the courage to decide when hesitation could cost lives.

There are many in Israel who give credit to bringing the hostages home to the efforts of President Donald Trump and not Prime Minister Netanyahu. Yet such considerations call for perspective rather than impulsive judgment. Relationships between leaders do not emerge overnight; they are built over years of communication, trust, and shared interests. It is reasonable to believe that Netanyahu’s longstanding relationship with Trump contributed in meaningful ways to the conditions that made those successes possible. Diplomatic achievements are rarely the work of one individual alone. They are often the fruit of partnerships carefully cultivated over time.

There is little doubt that many of the decisions made during times of conflict were driven by a profound sense of responsibility to protect Jewish lives. The burden carried by an Israeli prime minister is almost unimaginable: Every choice touches the fate of soldiers, hostages, families, and the future security of the nation itself.

This is precisely why our tradition urges us to step back.

When we evaluate a leader solely through the lens of controversy, we risk losing sight of the countless quiet acts of service that rarely make headlines. When criticism becomes instinctive, gratitude can disappear, and a people without gratitude risks forgetting how to recognize those who labor on its behalf.

Benjamin Netanyahu has devoted a significant portion of his life to the defense and flourishing of the Jewish State. History will ultimately render its judgment, as it always does. But those living within the unfolding story bear a responsibility as well: to judge thoughtfully, to speak fairly, and to remember the good alongside the contested.

The model set before us by our ancient kings teaches exactly this balance. Saul, David, and Solomon were not remembered because they were flawless; they were remembered because, taken as a whole, their lives advanced the destiny of the Jewish people.

So too in our time, we must resist the temptation to define a leader by a single chapter while the book is still being written. Intellectual honesty obligates us to acknowledge the dedication, the endurance, and the years of service given for the sake of the Jewish people.

May we learn to see our leaders with depth rather than haste, with perspective rather than impulse. And may we never forget to offer thanks to those who shoulder the immense responsibility of guiding our Jewish future.

