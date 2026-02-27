Photo Credit: ChatGPT

I always look for the ner tamid first.

Before I find a seat, before I open a siddur, or before I settle into the choreography of the service, my eyes go to that small, steady flame suspended above the aron. Whether I’m looking at it from across the mechitzah or from the women’s balcony, it’s the first thing I seek out. It is a quiet point of orientation, a reminder that something in this place endures even when everything else feels fragile.

And every week, when the Torah is lifted and carried back toward the aron, the shul rises and the room fills with the melody of “Etz Chaim He,” I watch the scroll pass beneath that same flame, the ner tamid glowing above it like a silent witness, and the moment always lands the same way. The return of the Torah to its resting place, the rise of the community’s voice, the steady light above it all: It is a choreography of continuity, a reminder that the story keeps moving and somehow makes room for each of us.

It’s not dramatic. It doesn’t flicker with urgency. It simply burns. It is constant, unbothered by the noise of the world around it. A presence that asks nothing and yet says everything.

There are weeks when I look toward that light and feel held. There are weeks when I look toward it and feel exposed. And there are weeks, like this one, when I look toward it and feel spoken to, as if the flame itself is whispering: I remember you. I have always remembered you.

Parshas Tetzaveh is the parsha of the ner tamid. The eternal light that must burn “tamid,” always, regularly, without interruption. It is also the only parsha in the latter half of the Torah where Moshe Rabbeinu’s name disappears. His presence is everywhere, but his name is nowhere. A leader who is most present when he is least visible. A flame that burns without calling attention to itself.

This year, reading Tetzaveh, I felt the two collapse into one another – the flame and the hidden leader, the light and the absence, the continuity that doesn’t announce itself but simply persists. And I realized that this parsha is not only about the Mishkan. It is about the quiet ways a neshama finds its place in the chain of generations, even when its path has been winding, even when it has felt lost, even when it has had to return home by a route no one expected. It is about the kind of belonging that does not need to be declared because it is already known.

The Flame That Burns Without Being Seen

Tetzaveh opens with a deceptively simple instruction: Bring shemen zayis zach – pure, beaten olive oil – to kindle the ner tamid. Not just any oil. Oil that has been pressed, crushed, refined. Oil that has been through something.

I have always felt that detail in my bones.

There is a kind of light that comes from ease, from a life that has not had to fight for its place. And then there is the light that emerges only after pressure, the clarity that comes from being pushed, shaped, and forced to find direction in the dark. The ner tamid belongs to the second category. It is the flame of those who have been pressed and still choose to shine.

Chassidus teaches that the ner tamid is not merely a physical lamp but the inner flame of the neshama. It is the pintele Yid that never goes out. Even when buried. Even when wandering. Even when forgotten by the person who carries it.

Some flames announce themselves. Some flames whisper. But all flames burn. And the quiet ones, the ones that do not demand attention, the ones that simply persist, are often the most enduring.

A Presence That Doesn’t Need a Name

Tetzaveh is the only portion in the second half of the Torah where Moshe Rabbeinu’s name does not appear. Not because he is absent, but because his presence runs deeper than his name. Chassidus reads this omission as the highest form of bittul – self‑effacement. It is the kind of leadership that does not need to be seen in order to be felt. Moshe is there in every line. He is the one being commanded. He is the one who will anoint Aharon. He is the one who will kindle the flame. But his name is hidden.

There is a kind of presence that speaks louder than a name, a kind of belonging that does not need to be announced. I have always been drawn to that kind of presence – the quiet, steady, unshowy kind. The kind that does not need to be declared because it simply is. The kind that feels like the ner tamid: constant, faithful, unbroken.

The Garments That Carry the People

Parshas Tetzaveh is also the parsha of the bigdei kehunah – the priestly garments. The ephod, the choshen, the robe with its bells and pomegranates, the tunic, the sash, the turban. Garments described as “kavod u’tiferes,” honor and splendor, but they are something far deeper.

These garments are not costumes. They are emotional architecture. They are the layers a leader must wear in order to carry the people on his heart. The choshen is not jewelry; it is responsibility. The bells are not decoration; they are presence. The robe is not fabric; it is the weight of representation.

The Kohen Gadol does not simply wear these garments – they become a part of them. Each layer corresponds to a different aspect of the inner life: dignity, humility, accountability, and memory. The stones on the choshen hold the names of the tribes not as symbols, but as reminders that leadership is never abstract. It is personal. It is relational. It is carried on the body.

There are moments when I feel the garments of my own life – the roles, the expectations, and the histories I carry – as their own kind of choshen. Not heavy in a burdensome way, but heavy in a meaningful way. The weight of being shaped by the people who came before me, the communities that formed me, the stories I inherited and the stories I chose. Belonging, I have learned, is not only about being held; it is also about holding others. It is knowing that your life is stitched into a larger fabric, that your choices reverberate beyond yourself, that your presence carries weight even when you do not intend it to.

And yet, beneath all the layers and the roles, the expectations, and the responsibilities, the flame is always there. The quiet, steady ner tamid that does not depend on garments or titles or visibility. The flame that persists even when the outer layers shift. The flame that reminds me that identity is not only what we wear on the outside, but what burns at the center.

The Incense That Rises Straight Up

Near the end of Parshas Tetzaveh, almost quietly, the Torah introduces the mizbeach haketores – the incense altar. It appears without fanfare, almost as an afterthought, yet its offering is the most intimate in the Mishkan. The ketores rises in a straight column, without drifting sideways, without leaving residue. It is the offering of inwardness, of the hidden places of the heart, of the fragrance that lingers even after the fire has disappeared. If the ner tamid is the flame of continuity, the ketores is the scent of memory. It is the part of an experience that stays with you long after the moment has passed.

There are moments in my life that rise like ketores. Some are ritual moments, some are musical moments, while others are moments of quiet recognition that do not announce themselves or demand attention. They simply ascend, straight and true, leaving a trace that remains long after the moment has ended. These are not the dramatic turning points that make for easy storytelling. They are the subtle ones, the ones that settle into the neshama and stay there, shaping you in ways you only understand years later.

One of those moments happened more than two decades ago, and it has never left me.

The Rebbe’s Tears

In the winter of 2000, I was in the middle of my conversion process and staying with a friend for Shabbos. When it was time for Shalosh Seudos, we went next door, where I met a new family. We clicked immediately, and when my friend took her young children home to get them ready for bed, I chose to stay a little longer. I remained with them until the end of Shabbos, when the husband returned from shul accompanied by a visiting rebbe who happened to be in town.

He had never seen me before, and I had no idea who he was. He did not know my name. He did not know my story. But the moment he looked at me, he began to cry. These were not polite tears, nor were they sentimental tears; rather, they were tears of recognition.

In Hebrew, he said, “We have been looking for you for so long. Your neshama got lost. And now you have come home.” Then he blessed me with a swift and easy conversion. The husband translated rapidly, his wife listening in awe, while I stood there not fully understanding the depth of this rebbe’s beracha or the certainty with which he spoke. I was young and overwhelmed, still trying to find my place in a faith that felt both familiar and impossibly vast. But his tears, and the clarity behind them, planted something in me. It was a quiet knowing that I was not entering something new. I was returning to something ancient.

A flame that had been burning quietly was being seen. A presence that had been hidden was being named. A neshama that had wandered was being welcomed home.

Belonging Without Needing to Prove It

There are people who inherit their place in the Jewish story through birth. There are people who inherit it through choice. And there are people, like me, who inherit it through recognition. Through a moment when someone who carries the tradition looks at you and sees something you did not yet know how to name. I have spent years learning how to honor that moment without romanticizing it, learning how to carry it without letting it define me, learning how to understand it as part of a larger truth: that belonging is not something you earn. It is something you uncover.

The ner tamid does not need to prove that it is a flame; it simply burns. A neshama does not need to prove that it belongs; it simply returns.

The Flame That Outlives Us

Parshas Tetzaveh is a parsha of continuity and of rituals that must be performed l’dorotam, for all generations – of garments that must be worn by the sons of Aharon; of offerings that must be brought every morning and every evening; of a flame that must never go out. But it is also a parsha of hiddenness; of a leader whose name disappears, of a light that burns quietly, of a presence that is felt more than it is seen.

Over time, I have come to understand that my place in the chain of generations is not measured by what I pass down biologically, but by what I carry spiritually. Through the flame I tend, by the light I refuse to let go out, by the moments of recognition that rise like ketores and linger long after the moment has passed. There are days when I feel like the ner tamid, steady and grounded. There are days when I feel like the beaten olive, crushed and pressed, searching for clarity. And there are days when I feel like Moshe in this parsha, present but unnamed, woven into the story in ways that are not always visible. But through all of it, the flame still burns.

Returning to the Flame

Every time I look toward the ner tamid, I think of the rebbe’s tears. I think of the garments of responsibility, the incense that rises straight up, the hidden presence of Moshe, the flame that remembers even when we forget. And I think of the truth that Tetzaveh whispers: You belong because your light belongs; you are part of the chain because your flame is part of the fire; you are remembered because your neshama has always been known.

This, to me, is the essence of dor l’dor. It’s not only the generations that come from us, but the generations that hold us, claim us, and make room for our light. Continuity is not measured only in lineage. It is measured in the flames we tend, the stories we carry, the moments of recognition that rise like ketores and linger long after the moment has passed.

The ner tamid is not dramatic. It simply burns. And in its steady glow, I find myself again and again, not as someone who arrived late to the story, but as someone whose flame was always part of it. Perhaps that is why, when the shul rises for “Etz Chaim He,” something in me settles. Not because the words are familiar, but because they name what I have always known: that the tree holds all its branches, even the ones grafted in later, and that every flame, once lit, becomes part of the fire that outlives us.

