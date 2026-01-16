Photo Credit: Jewish Press

When people are living through history, they rarely recognize it as such. When danger is close and fear is immediate, the mind narrows, focusing on survival, on the next hour, the next decision, the next piece of news. It is only later when the noise fades and we allow ourselves to step back, that patterns begin to emerge. Events once perceived as chaos start to align. What felt like coincidence begins to look like timing. And moments that seemed merely regular take on a deeper meaning. It is often only from a distance, when we see the whole picture rather than its fragments, that we begin to sense the quiet presence of the Hand of G-d guiding what no human plan alone could have secured.

The most recent war in Israel was filled with such moments.

In a lecture grounded in extensive research and testimony, Rabbi Uri Pilchowski presented a picture of this war not as a sequence of lucky breaks or clever maneuvers, but as a chain of events so unlikely that they compel a deeper kind of attention. Not the attention of analysts, but of a greater power, the presence of Almighty G-d.

It begins quietly, far from the battlefield, with a young intelligence analyst reviewing data that had already passed through countless other eyes. She was only twenty-seven, seated behind a desk studying images and reports from years of conflict with Hezbollah. The work was routine. The conclusions predictable. And yet, one pattern refused to disappear. Hezbollah fighters, she noticed, consistently carried their communication devices close to their bodies, worn not casually, but deliberately.

At first, it was walkie-talkies. For years, Hezbollah relied on them, trusting that low-tech tools would protect them from Israeli interception. But paranoia set in. The leadership became convinced that Israel, with its technological superiority, could listen in to digital communication.

So, they went to lower-tech.

They went backward in time.

They chose pagers.

No one uses pagers anymore. You cannot easily buy thousands of them. You cannot order them online without raising questions. And yet, Hezbollah needed them – thousands of identical devices, distributed across their fighters, worn constantly, clipped to belts, close to the body.

Years earlier, Israel’s intelligence services had already prepared for this moment. Shell companies had been established. Supply chains quietly redirected. Manufacturers secretly developed. Tiny explosive charges, barely detectable, were embedded inside the pagers, each one paired with a remote detonating mechanism.

After October 7, Hezbollah leadership made what they believed was a decisive move. Fearing Israeli surveillance, they ordered their fighters to rely exclusively on pagers and to keep them on their person at all times. What they did not know was that this order would seal their fate.

When the signal was finally sent, not all answered it; but enough did.

In a single moment, thousands of Hezbollah fighters were wounded, many permanently removed from the battlefield, unable ever to fight again. The scale was staggering; the effectiveness unprecedented.

All this without Israel sending in a single soldier.

Zero Israeli casualties.

As devastating as this blow was, it was only possible because something far larger had already gone wrong for Israel’s enemies. Documents later recovered revealed what had been intended from the beginning: a coordinated annihilation. Hamas would attack from the south. Hezbollah would unleash tens of thousands of rockets from the north. Iran would launch ballistic missiles. Internal unrest would erupt. The Jewish state would be overwhelmed in hours.

The plan was meticulous. The coordination precise. And then, for reasons no one can fully explain, Yahya Sinwar acted early.

Against the plan. Against coordination. Against logic.

He launched the October 7 attack before Hezbollah and Iran were prepared.

That single decision, whether born of arrogance, desperation, or miscalculation, fractured the entire strategy. What should have been a synchronized onslaught became an isolated attack, horrific in its own right, but survivable.

Had Sinwar waited, had the plan unfolded as designed, the projections were beyond catastrophic. Thousands of Jews dead. The State of Israel erased. Jewish history broken in a way from which it could perhaps never recover.

Instead, Israel survived.

Missiles fired at Israel followed in the days and weeks after and contrary to comforting reports, many were not intercepted. They struck buildings. They tore through neighborhoods. They collapsed floors and shattered concrete.

And yet, there were minimal casualties.

Casualty estimates in the tens of thousands evaporated. Structures that should have been filled with people were empty. Hospitals absorbed impacts that should have rendered them unusable, but remained standing. A missile struck a high-rise where dozens should have been killed. No one went to the hospital.

Engineers and analysts arrived afterward and found that they were unable to write their reports. The data contradicted every model. Blast patterns failed to align with outcomes. Experts declared: this should not have happened.

In the skies, the same pattern emerged. Aircraft flew missions that should have resulted in mechanical failure, pilot losses, or catastrophic accidents. Military planners accept such losses as inevitable. They are built into every calculation.

And yet, the planes returned.

Again, and again.

Pilots landed safely. Maintenance crews found nothing wrong. Aircraft that should have been grounded were ready to fly again. Losses that should have accumulated simply did not occur.

Allies admitted they could not explain it. Even manufacturers acknowledged that what had happened fell outside the realm of possibility.

On the ground, terror plots continued and failed in ways that bordered on the absurd. Bombs planted on buses meant to explode during the morning rush hour were mistakenly timed instead for the night. Once might be chance. Twice, error. But five times?

Five bombs. Five identical mistakes.

Buses detonated empty. A woman discovered a device beneath her seat before it could harm anyone. Another mass-casualty attack meant to shatter the nation, dissolved into confusion and relief.

So, what do you call it when the mistakes all occur in the same direction, away from death, away from catastrophe, away from the edge?

Judaism has a word for that.

Neis.

These stories are not meant to erase human courage or intelligence. Soldiers fought. Analysts labored. Pilots risked their lives. Decisions were made under unbearable pressure.

But layered over all of it was something else – something quieter, older, and unmistakable.

These events do not demand celebration. They demand humility. They demand gratitude. They demand profound thanks to Almighty G-d.

When it seemed that the existence of the State of Israel was nearing its end, Almighty G-d took the reins and performed miracles equal, if not greater than the Exodus from Egypt.

Because the Jewish story could not end.

Not then.

Not now.

And with G-d’s help… Not ever!

