Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The Talmud, in the eighth chapter of Tractate Sanhedrin, presents one of the most perplexing and morally challenging discussions in Jewish law: the case of the ben sorer u’moreh, the “rebellious child.” This passage describes a young boy who becomes completely defiant, rejecting his parents’ discipline and moral guidance. The Torah instructs the parents to bring him before the court and declare, “Our son is stubborn and rebellious; he does not obey our voice.” The Sages are then to judge his behavior.

Advertisement





The Talmud explains that if, after careful investigation, the Sanhedrin determines that this child truly fits the Torah’s definition, the law demands the most severe outcome: The child is to be put to death. Our Sages reason: “Better he should die innocent than live to commit grave sins.” This shocking statement is difficult to digest. It forces us to grapple with the deep tension between Divine justice, parental responsibility, and human compassion.

But the Sages of the Talmud quickly note something remarkable: There never was, and never will be, a real case of ben sorer u’moreh. The conditions required are so precise, so specific, that it could never occur in reality. The Gemara therefore asks: If it never happened and never will, why does the Torah include it at all? The answer: “Derosh vekabel sachar” – Study it, and you will be rewarded.

Rabbi Dr. Samuel Belkin, in his classic work Faith and Doubt, offers a profound interpretation. The Torah is not speaking about a literal child destined for execution, but about the moral and spiritual failure that can occur within the home. The Talmud’s insistence that neither parent can be deaf, blind, mute, or lame hints at something symbolic. Parents who are figuratively deaf to their child’s cries, blind to their struggles, or mute when communication is needed are, in essence, disqualifying themselves from truly guiding their child. The “rebellious child” is not born; he is shaped by neglect, inconsistency, or lack of example.

The Talmud adds another striking detail: The window of time in which a child can be declared rebellious is limited to between twelve to twelve-and-a-half years of age. Earlier ages, when a child’s character is still being formed, are exempt. This teaches that the formative years are sacred. The foundation of a child’s character, values, and faith must be laid early, when parents have the opportunity and obligation to shape their child’s soul.

Children do not suddenly become “problems.” More often, they mirror the home from which they come. A lack of derech eretz or moral clarity in children is frequently a reflection of what they witness, or fail to witness, in their parents. The home, in Judaism, is the first beit midrash; the parents, the first teachers.

I recall an incident from my years in education that illustrates this principle. A teacher once discovered that a student had cheated on an exam. He gave the student a zero and called the parents to discuss the matter. Instead of concern or introspection, the parents’ immediate response was defensive: “Rabbi, what kind of classroom environment do you have that would make our child cheat?” The real question should have been, “What kind of home environment have we created that allows our child to think cheating is acceptable?”

Parents who fail to set limits or who indulge every whim inadvertently teach entitlement. When a child learns that “whatever I want, I get,” without the framework of responsibility or gratitude, derech eretz and humility fade.

I once evaluated a middle school in Brooklyn known for its strong Judaic curriculum. The students treated their rabbanim with deep reverence, listening carefully to every word. Yet, during general studies classes, those same students were disrespectful and dismissive, even toward those teachers who were also rabbis. When I asked the administration about this inconsistency, the answer was chilling: “That’s what the parents expect.” What message does this send? Respect is not limited to rabbis; it extends to every person created b’tzelem Elokim, in the image of G-d.

The Talmud in Sukkah (56b) tells of the priestly family of Bilgah, who were excluded from Temple service because their daughter Miriam had mocked the altar and became a heretic. The Sages ask, “Why punish the entire family for one daughter’s sin?” The answer: “Because her behavior reflected the atmosphere of her home.” What she expressed publicly was likely an echo of what she heard privately from her parents.

This lesson resounds across generations. The shaping of a child’s soul is not the responsibility of schools alone. It begins and often ends with the moral and spiritual tone set by parents. If our homes are filled with kindness, integrity, Torah study, and genuine yirat Shamayim (awe of Heaven), our children will internalize those values. If they are filled with cynicism, anger, or hypocrisy, our children will absorb that as well.

The Torah’s discussion of ben sorer u’moreh is not a legal prescription but a mirror, one that forces us to look inward. It teaches that the destiny of our children, and indeed of the Jewish people, rests upon the environment of the Jewish home.

Share this article on WhatsApp: