If I asked you to describe a precious stone, you would probably tell me what it is. A diamond. A ruby. An emerald. The name tells you something about the stone itself, its color, its quality, its worth.

The Torah does something strange in Parshas Terumah. Among the materials donated for the Mishkan, it lists precious stones: “avnei shoham v’avnei miluim la’ephod vela’choshen” – literally, stones of shoham and stones of miluim for the Ephod and for the Choshen (items of clothing of the Kohen Gadol).

Shoham is the name of a specific stone. But miluim is not a type of stone at all. These were among the rarest items given, and yet the Torah does not name the avnei miluim by what they are. It names them by what they do. Avnei miluim – stones of filling. Not what they look like. Not what they are made of. What they fill.

Why would the Torah define something precious by the gap it closes?

Rashi explains that the Choshen, the breastplate of the Kohen Gadol, contained twelve carved recesses. The stones filled those spaces. Lemalei, to fill. Their name reflects what they did.

The Ramban reads it differently. He connects miluim to malei, whole. The stones had to remain intact, uncut by metal, like the stones of the Mizbei’ach. Their name reflects what they were.

So which is it? Are they called miluim because they were whole, or because they filled what was missing?

The Maharal raises a sharper question. The stones of the Ephod also sat in settings. Why are only the Choshen stones called avnei miluim? His answer is structural. The Ephod retained meaning even without its stones. They enhanced it, but the garment stood on its own. The Choshen did not. Without its twelve stones, the Choshen was not lacking decoration. It was lacking identity. The stones did not embellish the breastplate. They constituted it.

Without them, the Choshen was hollow, nor merely unfinished. There are things in our lives that appear intact and impressive from the outside, yet remain hollow because something essential has not yet been placed inside them. The Torah calls those stones miluim because they are not ornamental. They are indispensable.

Now return to Rashi and the Ramban. The stones were whole. And because they were whole, they could fill. A stone can be perfectly intact and still lie unused. It becomes meaningful only when it is placed where something essential would otherwise remain incomplete.

Wholeness in Torah is not isolation. It is the capacity to supply what is missing.

“You complete me.” It makes for a good line in a movie. It suggests that I am unfinished until you appear and everything clicks into place. The avnei miluim imagine something more: We become whole in the way we help complete one another. Wholeness is not something handed to us. It is something we participate in.

In marriage, the research is clear. The couples who endure are not simply affectionate. They are attentive. John M. Gottman, author of The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work, writes that they know each other’s inner world. They know what their spouse dreams about, worries about, hopes for. And they see themselves as active participants in that unfolding. Your aspirations are not background to my life. They become part of my responsibility. Marriage is sustained not by compatibility alone, but by the willingness to ask where in your becoming am I meant to stand.

That is filling.

In community, the indispensable people are rarely the most visible. They are the ones who notice absence. The person who has quietly stopped coming. The family navigating illness. The new couple who do not yet feel rooted. Holiness is constructed by people who see what is thin and move toward it.

Purim sharpens this. Mishloach manos is often given to those who are already connected to each other. The deeper mitzvah is directed outward. To the neighbor we have lost touch with. To the family not yet connected to its roots. To the individual who is quietly struggling and would never ask. Mishloach manos, done with intention, is not a social exchange. It is an act of miluim.

Halacha expects us to spend more on matanos la’evyonim than on mishloach manos. The halacha does not leave the priority ambiguous. More should be given to those who lack than on exchanging gifts with those who have. Giving is measured by what would remain incomplete without it.

Later, in Parshas Tetzaveh, the Torah does record the names of each stone. Odem. Pitdah. Bareket.

Distinct. Individuals. Representing tribes. But in Terumah, at the moment of donation, before they are placed and named in detail, they are called something else. Avnei miluim. Stones defined not by their brilliance, but by their necessity.

The Torah does not first name the stones for their beauty. It names them for their role. Judaism is less interested in what we are than in what we build. We are not here merely to express ourselves, but to complete what would otherwise remain incomplete. The measure of a life is not radiance but responsibility.

