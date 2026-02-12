Photo Credit: 123rf.com

In these parshios of Yisro and Mishpatim, we are given much information about the Torah. A famous metaphor for Torah is mayim, water, as in the verse, “Hoy! Kol tzamei l’chu l’mayim – Behold! All those who are thirsty should go to water.” This verse is interpreted homiletically: “Those who thirst for knowledge should go to the Torah,” because “Ein mayim ela Torah – The word water describes Torah.”

In Shir HaShirim Rabbah (1:20), there are many reasons given why the Torah is compared to water. I would like to share some of them with you as they are very instructive.

First, the Medrash says that just like water flows from high to low, so too the Torah is most at home with one who is humble. This is why it fits that Moshe Rabbeinu, who gave us the Torah, was the humblest of all men. If a person is full of himself and has a posture of arrogance, it is unlikely that he will prosper in true Torah scholarship.

Next, the Medrash continues that just like water gives life to the world, so too Torah is our very life. As Rabbi Akiva told Pappus when he asked Rabbi Akiva why he continued to teach Torah when it was a capital offense by the Romans, Rabbi Akiva explained that even if the water is dangerous, still a fish would not leave the water to go upon dry land for the water is its very source of life. So too, the Torah is our very life’s essence. It is interesting to note that a male is made up of 65% water. Hence, our lives should, in the majority, revolve around Torah.

Third, the Medrash tells us that just like water is free (or at least it used to be), so too the Torah is free. It is available for anyone who wants to indulge in its pleasures. This is also why the Torah was given in the desert – which is free to all.

The Medrash goes on to inform us that just as water is the great cleanser, as we use it to bathe our bodies and clean our clothes, so too the Torah helps to clean one’s soul. As the Yalkut Shemoni says, “Mah mikveh m’taheir es tamei’im – just as the mikveh purifies those that are contaminated, Af divrei Torah mi’taharin es hatemei’im – as well, the Torah purifies those who are contaminated.” And “V’lo od, ela sh’heim mikveh shel eish – The Torah is a mikveh of fire.” One who immerses himself in the Torah brings spiritual cleansing to one’s spirit.

As a fifth metaphor, the Medrash points out that just as water causes flowers, plants, and trees to grow, so too the Torah causes a person to grow. When one has a regular diet of Torah, it causes him to flourish and blossom.

Following this, the Medrash says that water is unique among beverages in that it is only beneficial if one is thirsty. With other drinks, we might enjoy them even if we’re not thirsty, such as a soda or juice. But water only has value when we are thirsty. Rav Pam, zt”l, zy”a, elaborates that this is true also for Torah. One will not truly enjoy the taste of Torah unless one develops a thirst for Torah. Learning merely to “check a box” is a true mitzvah, but doing so will not give a person Torah geshmak. That satiation comes when a person develops, what Rav Pam calls, cheshkas haTorah, a passion for Torah.

The great Rav Baruch Ber, zt”l, zy”a, referred to bnei Torah as m’vakshei Hashem, those who seek Hashem. Every morning in Birkas HaTorah, we ask Hashem to help us taste the sweetness of Torah. “V’ha’arev na, Hashem Elokeinu, es divrei Sorascha b’finu – and please make sweet, Hashem, our G-d, the words of Your Torah in our mouths.” So too, in our Birkas Krias Shema in the morning, we ask Hashem for help, “Lilmod ul’lameid, lishmor v’la’asos ul’kaiyeim es kol divrei salmud Torasecha b’ahavah – that we should be able to learn and to teach, to guard and to perform and to perpetuate all the words of Your Torah with love.”

May it be the will of Hashem that we should often drink heartily of the wonderful beverage of Torah, and in its merit may we be blessed with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.

