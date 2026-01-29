We did not leave him behind.

Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90

There is a sacred principle that has accompanied the Jewish people throughout centuries of exile, persecution, and war: we do not leave anyone behind. It is not a slogan coined for moments of crisis, nor a line recited for comfort. It is a moral and spiritual covenant, drawn from the deepest wells of Jewish history and Jewish law, written not only in our texts but in our collective conscience.

This week, that covenant was fulfilled.

After a monumental, painstaking, and deeply human effort, Master Sergeant Ran Gvili has returned home.

His return was neither simple nor swift. It was not the result of chance, but of determination – quiet, disciplined, and relentless. Israeli Defense Forces soldiers, together with doctors, forensic specialists, and dentists, entered the heart of Gaza on a mission unlike any other. In a Muslim cemetery, surrounded by the devastation of war, they worked with extraordinary care. Body after body was exhumed, 250 in total, each examined with professionalism and restraint, each treated with dignity and respect, and each reburied properly.

They did this knowing that these remains may have belonged to those who sought their destruction. Yet even in that knowledge, they upheld a higher standard. Jewish values do not bend in moments of hatred or grief. The sanctity of the human body does not disappear on the battlefield. In the very place where human life had been so brutally cheapened, the Jewish people insisted on restoring its value.

They did not rush.

They were not heartless.

They did not abandon who they are.

And then, after hours that turned into days, after exhaustion that weighed on body and soul, the 251st body was identified.

It was Ran.

In Judaism, burial is not merely a custom; it is a sacred obligation. Kevurat ha-met, proper burial of the dead, is among the highest forms of kindness, a chesed shel emet, an act done with no expectation of return. Bringing Ran home was not only an operational achievement; it was the fulfillment of a mitzvah that stands at the core of Jewish ethics.

This moment echoes back to the birth of our nation. As the Israelites prepared to leave Egypt, the Torah pauses to tell us: “And Moses took the bones of Joseph with him.” While others gathered gold and silver, Moshe Rabbeinu searched for remains. Redemption itself waited. Freedom was incomplete, even if one of their own was left behind.

So too here.

The Jewish people could not truly move forward while Ran remained behind.

Our Sages teach that all the tribes of Israel were ultimately brought out of Egypt for burial in the Land of Israel. Death does not sever belonging to the Jewish people. Even generations later, no one was forgotten.

History has tested this principle again and again. After the destruction of Beitar, when the Romans slaughtered tens of thousands and forbade burial, Jewish bodies lay exposed for years. When burial was finally permitted, the Sages instituted the blessing of HaTov VeHaMeitiv, thanking G-d not only for life, but for the restoration of dignity. Even in defeat, the Jewish people reclaimed their dead.

That same moral directive was generated through this mission.

Israeli soldiers are taught that they not only fight to protect the living, but also to bring home the fallen. Every name matters. Every family matters. Every soul carries infinite worth.

Ran Gvili mattered.

He was not only a soldier. He was a son, a brother, a friend. His family lived with an open wound, unable to fully mourn without certainty, without a grave, without a place to stand and say goodbye.

Now, that uncertainty has ended.

Ran is home.

This achievement belongs not only to Israel, but to the Jewish people and to humanity itself. Nations are judged not only by how they wage war, but by how they preserve morality within it. The return of Ran Gvili stands as a quiet moral victory, achieved without fanfare, yet resounds far beyond this moment.

Pain remains. Loss cannot be undone. But dignity has been restored, meaning reaffirmed, and a sacred promise honored.

The Jewish people have learned, across centuries of suffering and survival, one enduring truth: we succeed because we stand together with Almighty G-d and our people.

We carried Joseph out of Egypt.

We buried the martyrs of Beitar.

We searched the ashes of Europe for names, bones, and memory.

And now, we have brought Ran Gvili home.

We did not leave him behind.

Not in life.

Not in death.

Not ever.

May his memory be a blessing, and may this moment remind us who we are, and who we must always strive to be.

