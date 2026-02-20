Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I recently had the opportunity to spend Shabbat in Jerusalem with 100 Israelis, most of whom were observing Shabbat for the first time. The Kesher Yehudi organization has been pairing charedi and secular Israelis for Torah study for many years. Lately, though, there has been a growing demand for something else: Shabbatot for those who want to experience Shabbat up close.

It was an extraordinary Shabbat of unity and holiness, filled with hugs, tears, songs and deep conversations. Here are a few comments that people shared with me:

Irit said: “For the first hour of Shabbat, I kept reaching for my cell phone and panicking that it wasn’t on me. Then I remembered – it was off. But after such a magical twenty-four hours, I enjoyed being unplugged so much that I didn’t want it to end. I just didn’t feel like turning it on again.”

Tzion told us on Shabbat morning that he hadn’t been able to fall asleep on Friday night. “This was the first time I experienced Kabbalat Shabbat, a Shabbat meal, and then lectures and discussions, one after the other,” he said. “After so many hours of holiness, I felt like my soul was lit up. I reached such spiritual heights that I couldn’t fall asleep.” Some of the Shabbat-observant participants admitted they were envious. I felt the same way.

Rabbanit Tzili Schneider, founder and CEO of Kesher Yehudi, told me that this longing for Shabbat has become a widespread phenomenon. The Jewish people, she said, are returning to their roots and to Shabbat. She offered a practical tip for Jews today: “Don’t regret what you didn’t do in the past. Be satisfied with what you’re doing now. Commit yourself to gradual progress, with guidance from people who can accompany you on your journey. The main thing is to rejoice in every small step, every aspect of Shabbat that you bring into your life.”

She added that even those who already observe Shabbat should keep striving to deepen and elevate it. We can all ask ourselves, “How can I bring a little more Shabbat into my life?”

A Guinness World Record and What It Says About Us

A Guinness World Record has recently been broken in Israel. It’s a record of generosity and kindness. Last week, 2,000 kidney donors posed for a group photo at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, forming the largest gathering of organ donors in history.

Here are three takeaways from this remarkable event:

“On our way to donor 3,000!”

This was the slogan for the evening chosen by Rabbanit Rachel Haber, co-founder and chairwoman of Matnat Chaim (Gift of Life). But it is not just a slogan; it is a mindset. Even while celebrating 2,000 kidney donations, a world record, she was already looking ahead to the next goal.

Not everyone needs to donate a kidney – but everyone can give.

Rabbanit Haber told the audience: “Not everyone needs to donate a kidney, but everyone has what to give. You can lend an ear to someone in distress, smile at someone, extend a hand to help a friend or use your arms to hug them. The point isn’t that all of us should become kidney donors. The point is to live with the awareness that every limb the Creator gave us is meant to do good all the time.”

The group photo is a counter-narrative.

I took a moment to look closely at the group photo, and I encourage everyone to do the same. It can serve as a buffer against the images and opinions we’re bombarded with day after day. The media is constantly trying to drive wedges between us, and the effort only intensifies in an election year. But the most meaningful “election” already took place: 2,000 Israelis chose to donate part of their bodies to save the lives of brothers and sisters they had never met, people with whom they nonetheless share a deep soul connection.

And one more detail worth noticing: the modest, energetic woman behind this evening (who is already focused on recruiting thousands more donors) is a charedi rabbanit.

So, don’t let rhetoric and cynicism shape the way you see people. Look again at the picture. It may be the truest picture of who we really are.

Connecting Through Giving

How is love created? How do we foster involvement and commitment? This week’s Torah portion, Parshat Terumah, reveals a profound educational secret.

Just a few portions ago, G-d brought the Ten Plagues upon Egypt, split the sea for us, and gave us the Torah. And suddenly, He asks for our contribution, on our initiative, in order to build the Mishkan. What is the purpose of all these detailed technical instructions? Why must the people volunteer and bring beams, fabrics, and precious materials?

Many commentators explain that G-d does not need our silver or gold; He wants our hearts, our partnership. Until now, the Israelites were largely passive, recipients of miracles and kindness. Now they become active. They take responsibility. They become part of writing the story. And the more we invest, the more we love.

This is true not only in building the Mishkan, but in relationships as well. The more we invest in a marriage, the more deeply connected we feel. In parenting, the effort we expend for our children strengthens our bond with them. In education, children need not only rights but also responsibilities in order to feel ownership and accountability. And in Torah study itself, the more we invest, the more we feel that it belongs to us.

Rabbi Eliyahu Dessler expressed this idea with a powerful statement: “More than giving is a result of love; love is a result of giving.”

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin and Janine Muller Sherr.

