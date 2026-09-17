Kadmima Yeshiva Workshop

Kadima visited Ma’ayanot High School in Teaneck, NJ, where they led a faculty workshop on civil discourse and productive dialogue—featuring the Socratic Seminar and other protocols. We practiced a Socratic Seminar with the question: Should teachers allow students to use AI for homework and classwork? The discussion sparked diverse views on how education is changing and how tools like Socratic Seminars reveal what students truly know and how learning impacts them.

Kadima visited Ma’ayanot High School in Teaneck, NJ, where they led a faculty workshop on civil discourse and productive dialogue—featuring the Socratic Seminar and other protocols. We practiced a Socratic Seminar with the question: Should teachers allow students to use AI for homework and classwork? The discussion sparked diverse views on how education is changing and how tools like Socratic Seminars reveal what students truly know and how learning impacts them. (Courtesy)

