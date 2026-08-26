Kids Take Over Sunday’s Free US Open Festival



With the interim stretch between summer camp and the start of yeshiva in full swing, local Frum families flocked to Flushing Meadows on Sunday, August 23, for a high-energy, budget-friendly day out. Moving Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day to Sunday provided the perfect day trip for parents to take their children to watch world-class athletic talent, enjoy hands-on sports activities, and soak in the tournament excitement before the school year begins. Best of all, admission to the grounds was completely free for everyone in attendance.

Attendance and capacity across the grounds were noticeably higher than in past years. Between the rising cost of regular tournament grounds passes during main-draw play and families eager to take advantage of free weekend access, fans turned out in record-setting numbers. The massive draw of the world-famous Savannah Bananas pushed stadium crowds to a peak, leaving Arthur Ashe Stadium packed far more densely than in previous years.

Inside the main arena, the Bananas put on a wild, unforgettable exhibition that brought full-blown spectacle to the hardcourts. The crowd roared as a young fan was called onto the court to eat an unpeeled banana, sparking chants across the stands, while the iconic "Banana Baby" made a special appearance. Players broke into synchronized dances, led stadium-wide crowd chants, and hit targets set up across the court.

Professional tennis pros Jordan Thompson and Christian Harrison joined in on the action, teaming up with the Bananas on court and hitting tennis balls directly into the crowd to the delight of young fans. Outside the main stadium, kids also got an up-close look at their favorite tennis stars fine-tuning their games, as practice courts and outer stadium courts remained busy with top-tier players throughout the day.

Fans fill Arthur Ashe Stadium for the Savanah Bananas. (Credit: David Katz, Jewish Press)

The National Tennis Center transformed into an expansive interactive festival designed to keep kids moving. Field courts opened up for young fans to pick up a racquet, participate in Net Generation drills, and test their groundstrokes alongside certified coaches. Across the grounds, interactive sponsor booths, skills challenges, and agility courses offered endless physical activity, while young fans proudly walked away with special-edition US Open Marvel comic books and other event souvenirs.

A close-up 2026 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day logo at Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Credit: David Katz, Jewish Press)

A typed sign announcing davening times at the glatt kosher stand managed by PKS. (Credit: David Katz, Jewish Press)

Taking the family out for the day was seamless thanks to dedicated Glatt Kosher dining right on the tournament grounds. Located near Court 12, the dedicated kosher stand sold hot, fresh meals. Parents didn't need to worry about packing heavy coolers, with the stand selling classic stadium fare like hot pastrami sandwiches, BBQ brisket, sausage with peppers and onions, hot dogs, potato knishes, and cold drinks. Adding to the convenience, minyanim for Mincha and Maariv are available throughout the tournament

While Arthur Ashe Kids' Day anchored the opening weekend, US Open Fan Week continues through the rest of the week. Grounds access remains completely free all week long with a Fan Access Pass, allowing fans to watch the US Open Qualifying Tournament, catch open practices on the show courts, and participate in a mix of free and ticketed featured events leading up to the start of the main draw.