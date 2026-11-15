Kulanu Celebrates Opening of New Center for Adult Services with Chanukat Habayit Ceremony

Kulanu Center for Special Services proudly celebrated the opening of its new Kulanu Center for Adult Services with a joyous Chanukat Habayit ceremony attended by community leaders, supporters, board members, staff, and friends. The event marked a significant milestone in Kulanu's ongoing mission to provide meaningful opportunities, support, and community inclusion for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The new center will serve as a hub for a range of adult services, including Day Habilitation, Pre-Vocational and employment-focused programming, that support greater independence and inclusion. Guests gathered to tour the facility and celebrate the achievement. The ceremony featured remarks from Kulanu leadership and supporters who shared in the excitement of this important expansion of services.

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