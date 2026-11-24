Categories: Recipes
Latke Nachos
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November 24, 2026, 2 PM ET
I find that the dinners that go over most enthusiastically in my house are the ones that can easily be customized to my kids’ tastes, which includes tacos of all kinds. These are not the neatest to eat without a knife and fork, but they’re a fun Chanukah spin on an easy go-to.
I’m not one of those people who thinks impossible beef tastes anything like beef, but it’s a fun high-protein addition. You can also try a chopped veggie burger to beef this up.
I add cheese to the latke base because it gives the latke/taco shell some flexibility. If you want to make these pareve, skip the cheese and just go for more of a latke tostada than a nacho.
Ingredients
Latke Nachos
- 4 small potatoes, grated
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons finely shredded cheese
- 2 teaspoons salt
- oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil, for frying
Fake Meat Topping
- 2 tablespoons oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil
- 1 pound (450 grams) imitation meat or diced cremini mushrooms
- 1 teaspoon Gefen Paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon Gefen Onion Powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
For Serving
- 2 avocados, sliced
- 2 tomatoes, finely diced
- 1 red onion, finely diced
- 1/2 cup washed cilantro
- 1/2 cup finely shredded cheese
- spicy mayo (you can make your own by blending chipotles in adobo with mayo and a squeeze of lime juice)
- sour cream
Directions
Prepare the Latkes
- Combine all ingredients and add 1/2 cup at a time to a hot pan with oil. Spread it out so it’s very thin.
- Cook for three to five minutes per side over medium heat, or until golden brown.
Prepare the Topping
- Heat the oil in a pan.
- Sauté the imitation meat or mushrooms until browned, 10 minutes for the meat or 20 for the mushrooms. Season and mix well.
Serve
- Top each latke with imitation meat or mushrooms and toppings of your choice. Serve immediately.
Notes: We’re a cilantro family, but if you’re not, adding any fresh herbs of your choice really lightens up this dish.