I find that the dinners that go over most enthusiastically in my house are the ones that can easily be customized to my kids’ tastes, which includes tacos of all kinds. These are not the neatest to eat without a knife and fork, but they’re a fun Chanukah spin on an easy go-to.

I’m not one of those people who thinks impossible beef tastes anything like beef, but it’s a fun high-protein addition. You can also try a chopped veggie burger to beef this up.

I add cheese to the latke base because it gives the latke/taco shell some flexibility. If you want to make these pareve, skip the cheese and just go for more of a latke tostada than a nacho.

Ingredients

Latke Nachos

4 small potatoes, grated

potatoes, grated 2 eggs

eggs 2 tablespoons finely shredded cheese

finely shredded cheese 2 teaspoons salt

salt oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil, for frying

Fake Meat Topping

2 tablespoons oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil

oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil 1 pound (450 grams) imitation meat or diced cremini mushrooms

imitation meat or diced cremini mushrooms 1 teaspoon Gefen Paprika

Gefen Paprika 1 teaspoon garlic powder

garlic powder 1 teaspoon Gefen Onion Powder

Gefen Onion Powder 1 teaspoon salt

salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper

pepper 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

For Serving

2 avocados, sliced

avocados, sliced 2 tomatoes, finely diced

tomatoes, finely diced 1 red onion, finely diced

red onion, finely diced 1/2 cup washed cilantro

washed cilantro 1/2 cup finely shredded cheese

finely shredded cheese spicy mayo (you can make your own by blending chipotles in adobo with mayo and a squeeze of lime juice)

sour cream

Directions

Prepare the Latkes

Combine all ingredients and add 1/2 cup at a time to a hot pan with oil. Spread it out so it’s very thin. Cook for three to five minutes per side over medium heat, or until golden brown.

Prepare the Topping

Heat the oil in a pan. Sauté the imitation meat or mushrooms until browned, 10 minutes for the meat or 20 for the mushrooms. Season and mix well.

Serve

Top each latke with imitation meat or mushrooms and toppings of your choice. Serve immediately.

Notes: We’re a cilantro family, but if you’re not, adding any fresh herbs of your choice really lightens up this dish.