Letters To The Editor - July 31, 2026

The Uphill Battle for School Choice

Allow me to fill in, at least on the basis of what I consider informed speculation, some of what Stephen Flatow did not say in his excellent opinion piece (“Jewish Education Is Too Expensive,” July 17) on why a governor would not opt in to a program that does not require any diversion of money from public schools. Four reasons:

First, anything that makes alternatives to the public schools attractive terrifies the teachers’ unions whose hefty contributions are the lifeblood of Democrats’ campaign finance. The potential for public school populations not to grow, or even for them to shrink, means that going forward, there will be less spending flowing to the teachers and into union coffers – not because of any diversion of funds but because of local politics.

Second, if a greater percentage of students do not attend the traditional public schools, that makes it more difficult for the teachers’ unions to engage in indoctrination, especially to the extent that those who opt out are moving to a more conservative educational environment. Literature opposing charter schools and home-schooling dresses this up as preventing the development of a shared experience and outlook fostered by the public schools; often, significant parts of this so-called shared outlook are deeply offensive to parents and their values and how they want their children raised.

Third, related to the preceding point, woke progressive teachers’ unions and a great deal of the Democrat establishment these days have little or no solicitude for the more conservative families who choose traditional religious schooling, which is a good deal of where vouchers would be used, whether that is Orthodox Jewish schooling or Catholic schooling. This is religious discrimination masquerading as a policy position.

Finally, the fourth concern is actually a legitimate one. If a state opts into this “no cost” federal program, consider the choice the state will face if in a few years the program is extended to make the vouchers larger but only if the state also contributes something itself. The perverse but practical reaction to that possibility is not to get involved in the first place.

Robert Kantowitz

Via Email

Speak Out Against the DSA

Mark Goldfeder’s article (“Mamdani’s One Country Rule,” July 10)clearly articulated the mayor’s biased and hateful rhetoric with respect to calling out Israel yet ignoring the atrocities occurring throughout the world. False claims of Israeli war crimes, apartheid, and oppression are nothing more than anti-Israel and antisemitic theater. More recently, he has reiterated efforts to arrest Prime Minster Netanyahu should he visit New York. This would clearly violate the law, as neither the mayor’s office nor anyone in his administration has standing to effectuate any such action.

What is even more disconcerting is this mindset has become pervasive throughout the global community. On the one hand, this has created extremely hostile environments for Jews, and painted targets on our backs. On the other hand, it has been foretold that during the birth pangs of Moshiach, the entire world will stand against Israel and the Jews, so therefore this is good news signaling the ultimate Geulah, hopefully speedily in our days.

Returning to the growing influence of Democrat Socialists nationwide, this is a very concerning development which is not merely a push for socialism but for a disastrous path toward communism. Neither ideology has worked and both have resulted in the death of millions. Free grocery stores are not about providing food for the needy. They are the first step toward seizing the means of production and facilitating the requisite dependence on the government for basic necessities of life when regular grocery stores are pushed out of business. Ask escapees from Russia and other communist countries how that worked out. Furthermore, the two-year rent freeze just instituted is also not to make housing more affordable for the people – it is a precursor and set-up to the seizure of private property when the landlords can no longer afford the upkeep on their investments.

People need to wake up and discern this dangerous and slippery slope being foisted on us and turn out to take action to forestall this disastrous trend. May Hashem protect us all, and as previously noted, bring the Geulah with the least amount of pain possible. This can happen if we follow in His ways and we treat each other with love and respect, so let’s strive for this harmony and closeness to Hashem.

George Weiss

Via Email

We Need New Approaches to Fighting Iran

The July 24 Jewish Press editorial “Vance Interview & Vote by Congressional Democrats Send Same Ominous Message” is just one example of the simmering discontent with the conduct of the Iranian war.

Since October 7, Israel, together with the United States, has been using mostly outdated World War II tactics: planes, tanks, artillery, and manpower, and have been engaged in almost three years of off-again and on-again fighting against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iran’s nuclear, missile, and Strait of Hormuz operations. All three adversaries have been heavily damaged, but not completely eliminated, and still constitute ongoing threats. On this basis, the conclusion has been drawn by many that the conflict is becoming an ongoing war which neither the United States nor Israel wants.

Having said that, it is still important to remember the reason the war against Iran and its proxies began in the first place. It was a confluence of two separate conflicts, one involving America and one Israel.

In America’s view, Iran was furiously spinning its centrifuges in the process of making hundreds of kilos of enriched uranium, which is one short step before weapons-grade. It was also working frantically to make long-range missiles capable of delivering those weapons hundreds of miles away. This presented existential threats not only to Israel but also to much of the Middle East and the Western world. For Israel, October 7 revealed a dangerous complacency toward Hamas, which presented a serious threat to Israel with its extensive Gaza tunnel network, and toward Hezbollah in the north, with its massive missile and rocket inventory.

Yet in the face of these obvious threats, not a single country tried to stop Iran or its proxies. And even after the barbaric and savage attacks of October 7, the only nation to support Israel was the United States. Since then, Israel and America have shared the total burden of the fight. None of our “allies” were willing to share the burden. They were more concerned about the availability of oil than a nuclear holocaust.

That brings us to the present. Critics of the war claim that nothing has been settled and therefore little was accomplished by the war. They demand that either America “finish the job” or step aside and let Israel do so in order to ensure a permanent peace. I do not agree with this simplistic assessment.

First, there is the tactical consideration. Iran is a large country ruled by a vicious regime that has no regard for human lives, even its own people. No amount of conventional bombing will bring it to its knees. Boots on the ground might, but would take a very heavy toll of lives from both sides. Russia has learned this the hard way in its war with Ukraine. After two and a half years of heavy fighting using mostly outdated World War II tactics, it has sustained horrific casualties, with few gains and still no end in sight. Israel has also been fighting Hamas and Hezbollah for almost three years with heavy casualties on both sides, and still no final resolution in sight. Imagine Israel trying to “finish the job” alone against Iran with a population of one hundred million people. I can’t see that as a realistic option.

Secondly, there is also the historical context. There has never been a time in all of human or Jewish history when there has been peace for any extended period of time. Strife and warfare have been a constant condition for mankind throughout the ages. I therefore think it is very naive to assume that even a miraculous “complete finishing off” of Iran and its proxies would bring permanent peace to the region.

My conclusion is that what has been accomplished in the Iran War to date is probably the most one can expect now, which is the elimination of the immediate existential threats posed by our adversaries. However, going forward will require newer and different techniques to deal with them. These may include various combinations of the use of drones, long-range missiles, cyber-attacks, economic, psychological, and political pressure, intelligence coups, development of alternate energy sources and transportation routes, geopolitical realignments, etc.

Conventional thinking and warfare have become woefully outdated, and will not work anymore.

Max Wisotsky

Highland Park, N.J.

Mamdani’s Grandstanding Against Netanyahu

Zohran Mamdani promised to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if the Israeli prime minister ever visits New York City (“Netanyahu Slams NYC Mayor’s Arrest Threat,” July 20, www.JewishPress.com).

Of course, Netanyahu has not committed any crime within the NYPD’s jurisdiction. Mamdani pointed to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Netanyahu, issued in November 2024, but U.S. federal law – the American Servicemembers’ Protection Act – states that “no agency or entity of any state or local government, including any court, may cooperate with the International Criminal Court.”

What’s more, the United Nations guarantees immunity from arrest for any official traveling to or from the annual U.N. General Assembly or for any other reason. Mamdani grudgingly acknowledged that he never had any authority to carry out this campaign promise. But he urged the federal government to arrest Netanyahu, and perhaps associates of his, anyway.

Netanyahu might feel that he must attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York this year to prove that no one has the authority to arrest him on U.S. soil. If only Mamdani were as tough on actual criminals as he is on Israeli officials.

Brian Goldenfeld

Thousand Oaks, Calif.