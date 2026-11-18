Get Tough with Antisemitic Agitators

Regarding “The Boycott that Backfired” (Nov. 13): The pro-Palestinian “Boycott Bike Ride” in Philadelphia on November 8 targeting Jewish- and Israeli-owned restaurants, like other antisemitic rallies, is an excellent example of what’s going on in the Middle East. This antisemitic event was totally unprovoked. These events are never preceded by Jewish agitation against Muslims.

It’s easy to spout lies about genocide by Israel thousands of miles away when there’s little chance of disproving this total falsehood. But here in the U.S., it’s not easy to claim that Jews are the aggressors. It’s plain to see that Palestinians and their supporters are the fomenters of hatred and violence. The only way to put a stop to this violence, perpetrated under the guise of constitutionally-sanctioned “peaceful protests,” is to get tough with these rioters.

But what does New York City Mayor Mamdani do? He disbands the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG) and, to deal with the problem, he creates a civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division (CDDD), whose officers will not carry weapons. So what will the CDDD do when the Palestinian supporters get violent? Offer them donuts and coffee to calm them down? What if they don’t like donuts? Will he bring out couches and ask them all to lie down and tell him what’s bothering them?

This is what we get from a mayor who has experience in nothing and supports terrorists.

Josh Greenberger

Via email

The Pitfall of Israel’s Democracy

Jonathan S. Tobin correctly identifies one of the root causes of antisemitism (“Liberal Jewish Insecurity Doesn’t Come from Israeli Policies,” Oct. 30). Tobin writes about our enemies: “Their complaint isn’t really about what Israel does but what it is: a Jewish state in the Middle East. And that intolerance for Jewish sovereignty and power is what is also motivating the post-Oct. 7 surge of antisemitism Americans have experienced.”

In the same issue of The Jewish Press, Fiamma Nirenstein (“Elections as a Democratic Jewish Ritual”) boasts about how “The Jewish people as a while – 7,331,981 eligible voters – did not simply cast their ballots. They brought to the altar of democracy a 3,000-year-old culture in the heart of the Middle East, where democracy remains exceedingly rare. It is a fundamental choice, one that connects Israel to the democratic West...” This article appeared before the Israeli election which resulted in the Arab parties winning a record-breaking 19 seats.

In the following issue, Rabbi Uri Pilichowski (“Anti-Zionist and Non-Zionist Israeli Political Parties,” Nov. 6) identifies the paradox: “Last week’s election results exposed one of Israeli democracy’s most fascinating paradoxes: The very system created to govern the Jewish state gives political power to parties that reject the principles upon which it was founded. The article examines both the Arab and chareidi parties and each bloc’s challenge to a “Jewish” state. Rabbi Pilichowski reminds readers that the Israeli Declaration of Independence “contains no reference to democracy at all” and that furthermore, the decision to establish Israel as a democracy came about after the state “had already been created on the basis of Zionism.”

That article calls to mind the basic contradiction between a Jewish state, founded upon the principle of the right of the Jewish people to self-determination, and a western democracy in which the Israeli Arab citizens have the right to erase the Jewish character of the state with babies instead of bullets. It’s déjà vu all over again, as the article resurfaces one of the arguments brought forth by Member of Knesset Rabbi Meir Kahane almost 40 years ago. MK Kahane was mislabeled a “racist” and then undemocratically banned from the 1988 elections for daring to identify this dilemma. Moreover, and quite ominously, any left-of-center coalition which includes an Arab bloc will necessarily signify that, going forward, the will of a Jewish minority can override the will of the Jewish majority in the Jewish state. How democratic does that sound?

David Ferster

Great Neck, N.Y.