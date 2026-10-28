Letters to the Editor - October 30, 2026

An Incomplete Assessment Of Modern Orthodoxy

Rabbi Sam Millunchick’s “Are Modern Orthodox Learners Merely Tourists in the Beit Midrash?” (Oct. 2) attempts to revolutionize “MO” chinuch altogether. But the whole premise seems to me misguided, as the article fails to properly understand the nature of learning Torah itself.

One of the most fundamental and contentious points in hashkafa, from the Gemara down to the Rishonim, is the reason to learn Torah. However, no opinion says that the purpose is to “become a posek” or “write papers”; rather, they all agree that we learn because Hashem said so. Their argument is over why Hashem would say so.

Further, the Yerushalmi says that learning Torah is equivalent to all the other 612 mitzvos put together. To claim that learning Torah is insignificant if it does not have a “telos” is absurd and simply untrue.

This is aside from the fact that the article keeps mentioning things like “being part of the conversation” or “cultural continuity,” while it never mentions Hashem or G-d.

The article’s broad characterization of Modern Orthodox graduates simply does not reflect the diversity of the community. Many Modern Orthodox graduates I know have more halacha knowledge than yeshivish graduates I know. And plenty of them know masechtas of Gemara, too. While many Modern Orthodox graduates possess substantial fluency in both halacha and Gemara, many graduates of more yeshivish institutions struggle with independent learning. The results of chinuch are more complicated than the article lets on.

All that aside, I should note that the author’s suggestions aren’t bad ideas. But again, the reasons given are not the only reasons to learn Torah.

D. Klein

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Promoting Unity, Not Uniformity

Kudos to Shalom Lamm (Letters, Oct. 23) for his wonderful and accurate assessment of the paradigm that is Modern Orthodoxy. I’d like to take the subject in a slightly different direction. Rabbi Avigdor Miller, zt”l, speaking on Parshas Beshalach, cited the Midrash which relates that our ancestors traversed the Yam Suf in twelve separate channels. The great Marbitz Torah derived from this that diversity is a hallmark of Judaism. Therefore, we have Ashkenazim and Sefardim, Chassidim, Litvaks, and Modern Orthodox. Yes, each group is unique, but (pardon my French) vive la difference. We are enjoined to love each group as we love ourselves. Hashem does not see any sect as superior to any other. Rather, every Jew who keeps the Torah is welcome into today’s Eishel Avraham.

Sadly, the reality doesn’t necessarily match the ideal. About two years ago, someone wrote an article in The Jewish Press in which he essentially asked why Modern Orthodoxy still exists, given that the chareidi model is, as he suggested, the future of Judaism.

We constantly speak of the importance of unity, so how can we justify the fact that Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm, zt”l,was asked not to attend the Siyum HaShas in 1990 lest certain ultra-Orthodox rabbis take offense? (He acceded to the request.) And at the last such gathering, a noted rabbi boycotted the event when he heard that Rabbi Herschel Schachter, arguably the Gadol Hador, would be on the dais. How can we hope to influence the masses to, as John Lennon wrote, “Come Together” religiously, when our own rabbinic leaders squabble with each other?

Let me end with a beautiful story. Apparently, there was a falling out between the Sanzer Chassidim and a rival sect in Europe about 150 years ago. Ably abetted by Satan, the conflagration carried over to these shores when both groups settled in post-Holocaust Boro Park. One day, Reb Shlomo Halberstam, the great Bobover Rebbe and a scion of Sanz, came to the beis medrash of the opposing group and made a peace concession which was accepted, thereby ending the conflict. When questioned, this giant responded, “I can’t compare to my predecessors in Torah or chesed, so why should they say about me that I’m like them in my ability to continue the fight?” To borrow from President Reagan and U2, “Let’s tear down the walls that keep us apart.”

Dr. Yaakov Stern

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Einstein & Jewish Solidarity

Israel Mizrahi's article, "Einstein's Passionate Plea for Jewish Solidarity" (Oct. 11), reminds us of Albert Einstein's profound belief that Jewish survival throughout centuries of persecution depended upon solidarity and mutual responsibility. His June 1939 letter, written on the eve of World War II, expressed a conviction that would become tragically urgent as Hitler turned centuries of antisemitic hatred into the industrialized murder of six million Jews.

The October 7 massacre by Hamas was another horrifying reminder of Jewish vulnerability. The determination that such atrocities must never happen again was understandable and necessary. Yet the response of Israel's government has raised troubling moral questions that now threaten the very solidarity Einstein considered essential.

The devastation of Gaza and the immense suffering of Palestinian civilians have led many Jews, both within Israel and throughout the Diaspora, to condemn the conduct of the war. What began as a legitimate demand for security and justice has, in the eyes of many, become a campaign in which the distinction between Hamas and innocent Palestinians has been dangerously diminished.

Equally disturbing are the actions of extremist settlers in the West Bank [Judea and Samaria], where Palestinian families have faced intimidation, violence and displacement from their homes and land. Such conduct would rightly be condemned by Jews were they themselves its victims. Can it be morally acceptable simply because the perpetrators are Jewish?

These actions have created a painful schism within the Jewish community. Criticism of Israel's government should not be confused with hostility toward Israel's existence or indifference to Jewish security. Indeed, many who speak out do so precisely because they care deeply about the Jewish people and the future of Israel.

"A house divided against itself cannot stand." Einstein understood that Jewish solidarity was indispensable to survival. But solidarity cannot require silence in the face of actions that violate the moral principles upon which Jewish identity and tradition also rest.

There is another danger. Israel's actions are increasingly being used to fuel antisemitism, providing those already hostile to Jews with new arguments for their hatred. Such hatred is never justified, and Jews everywhere must not be held responsible for the decisions of Israel's government. Nevertheless, the consequences of those decisions extend far beyond Israel's borders.

Einstein's appeal for solidarity remains as relevant today as it was in 1939. But perhaps the greatest test of Jewish solidarity is not whether Jews can agree with one another, but whether they can confront profound moral disagreements without abandoning their shared humanity and responsibility to one another.

For the sake of the Jewish people and the future of Israel, solidarity must never become an excuse for moral blindness.

Ed Horn

Delray Beach, Fla.

Bittersweet Memories of Pre-1967 Israel

I was greatly relieved to read Dr. Elliot Resnick’s article, “Why I Ascended Har Habayis,” in the October 16 issue of The Jewish Press. The issue of the permissibility of Jews on the Temple Mount is very sensitive today, to say the least. However, it was not always so, especially immediately following the Six-Day War in 1967.

Most Jews and Israelis today almost automatically think of Israel in terms of the current, unified state. However, it may be interesting to those of your readers who don’t remember or weren’t even born before the Six-Day War to consider what Israel was like when it was still confined to the 1949 borders and divided by the Green Line. That was the Israel that my wife and I made our first visit to in 1966.

At that time, Jerusalem still had the Mandelbaum Gate dividing east and west Jerusalem. We could not visit or even see the Kotel since it was still in the Jordanian sector, as were the Temple Mount, Mt. Scopus, and the original Hadassah Hospital. We saw the road to Mt. Scopus in Jerusalem, which still had the destroyed truck hulks on the side of the road, where the Arabs had killed Israeli truck drivers and massacred a convoy of doctors and nurses trying to get to the beleaguered Hadassah Hospital. We saw Kever Rachel as the original small stone structure out in the open, not enclosed in today’s larger complex. Also, Mt. Hermon and the Golan Heights were both in Arab territory and not accessible to Jews.

While we were visiting the Heights overlooking the Hula Valley below, we saw Israeli farmers tending their fields in armored tractors because the Syrians up on the Golan Heights would shoot down at them. On the day we were there, we saw a flight of Israeli jets fly directly over our heads to bomb and strafe the Syrian positions to stop them from shooting down on the farmers.

One day in Jerusalem, we visited an Israeli family who lived in an apartment next to the Green Line. Their bedroom faced the Arab sector, and they told us that occasionally the Arabs would take pot-shots at them. When I asked why they lived there, they replied pragmatically in typical Israeli fashion: “Because that apartment is cheaper.”

In 1971, my family visited Israel again, and we had the incredible privilege of seeing some sites that in those days tourists were still able to visit but that became off limits for one reason or another later on. Referring back to Elliot Resnick’s article, one of the sites we were still able to see then, during general tours of tourist attractions, was the Temple Mount. We did visit the Dome of the Rock and actually entered the mosque and looked down at the rock from which the Muslims believe Muhammad ascended to heaven.

There may now be a conflict between history and religion about that visit, but in my view at the time, since there was still some uncertainty, the weight of history won out. For 2,000 years, Jews did not control the Temple Mount (Har Habayit) and had only limited, or no, access to it. For a short period after the Six-Day War, we regained control of it, sadly only to give it up again. So touring Har Habayit, which included the mosque itself, during those few years, was a very special experience.

On the same trip, we also saw Bethlehem and many of the Christian sites which tourists visit in Jerusalem. We also toured the beautiful Bahai Shrine and Gardens in Haifa. Of course, we also visited the Kotel and many Jewish holy sites that most of us routinely visit now, including the Maarat HaMachpela in Hebron.

As tiny as Israel is, it is the most important site for so many of the world’s religions, and that’s why it always demands such interest, from its earliest days till today.

Max Wisotsky

Highland Park, N.J.

To Stop the Madness, Vote Only for Republicans

The Jewish Press endorsed voting the Republican or Conservative line, but then endorsed mostly Democrat candidates, supposedly because they support the community. Having a seat at the Democrat table and getting tax dollars for yeshivas is not a good enough reason to vote for a Democrat. A vote for any Democrat at any level of government is a vote for radical left-wing policies. Democrats in New York State allow Medicaid funds to pay for hormone drugs and gender surgeries for children. Democrats in New York City are working on closing Rikers Island and replacing it with jails in the boroughs, as part of their decarceration plan to have fewer criminals in jail and more on our streets. Democrats with seats at the table have done nothing to stop these radical left-wing policies.

Democrats’ pro-crime policies and woke ideology are the reason for antisemitism. The only way to stop radical left-wing policies and have safe communities is to vote Republican down the line. Republican candidates have traditional values and common-sense policies that are more aligned with our community.

Moshe Tassalman

Via email

Lander’s Hypocrisy

Re: “Lander Says He Will Co-Sponsor Anti-Settlement Bill in Congress” (www.JewishPress.com, Oct. 23): In recent months, radical Israeli settlers have invaded the fields of West Bank Palestinians to damage their crops. To show his rachmones, Brad Lander, a New York City congressional candidate, flew to Israel to help these farmers harvest their crops.

Lander’s nobility leads to one question. Three years ago, Hamas murdered 1,200 Israelis and around 70 foreign farm laborers. Afterwards, thousands of guest workers fled, leaving a shortage of workers to harvest Israel’s crops. Thousands of Jews flew into Israel to fill that shortage. Where was Brad Lander then?

Paul L. Newman

Merion Station, Penn.