Lev Jewish Academy (LJA) celebrated Shabbat B’Lev, its schoolwide Shabbat week, from November 2-7, 2026. The week filled the school with Shabbat-themed programming that gave students a chance to experience what they have been learning in the classroom.

Shabbat B’Lev was built around the Shabbat units students studied in class in the weeks beforehand. In every grade, from Early Childhood through 8th, students explored the meaning of Shabbat: the gift of rest and holiness, the mitzvos of zachor v’shamor, and the role Shabbat plays in the home, the family and the week.

Early Childhood and 1st-4th grade classrooms put that learning into Shabbat projects and challah baking. Middle school students competed in LJA’s annual Cholent Cook-Off, sponsored by Chu’s Meat Market, where the 5th grade took first place. Teams also followed a trail of clues to uncover a hidden Shabbat fact, which was revealed at the school’s Shabbat lunch. On Thursday evening, LJA hosted a Women’s Challah Bake, an evening of community centered on the mitzvah of hafrashat challah.

Friday was the highlight of the week. The Oneg Shabbat opened with a guest performance by internationally known artist Nissim Black, and students and staff sang and danced together. The celebration continued into a model seudat Shabbat, where students experienced Shabbat from beginning to end: welcoming Shabbat with Kabbalat Shabbat, singing zemirot and sharing a Shabbat meal as one school family. Middle school students presented skits and songs that taught the lessons of Shabbat they have been learning in class.

The week concluded on Motzei Shabbat with a Kumzitz and Melava Malka for the LJA community.