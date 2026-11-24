If you are a lover of chocolate, as I am, and enjoy the finer brands of chocolate, you should try Li-Lac Chocolates, as I recently did when I toured their Industry City factory in Brooklyn. Li-Lac’s slogan is “We’re New York’s chocolatier since 1923.” Their branding emphasizes their kosher status and beautiful packaging.

(Marc Gronich)

In 2013, Li-Lac Chocolates received a kosher dairy certification from the Orthodox Union under the rabbinical supervision of Rabbi Kalman Scheiner, who also certifies Hershey’s, one of their lower-end competitors.

“If you don’t have a disciplined process in place, contamination will slip in. The product quality is the major benefit of going kosher, forcing a disciplined process,” Li-Lac’s owner, Chris Taylor, told The Jewish Press. “Even if there was no revenue benefit, just having [the mashgiach] improve our process and our supply chain pays for itself. The quality ingredients and the quality process – you can’t grow without both.”

Li-Lac Chocolates sources its cocoa beans overseas, from South America and Africa. “We have a cocoa provider that supplies us with the raw goods, and then we have a specific blend of chocolate,” explained Brian Rardin, director of the creative and marketing division.

Brian Rardin, director of the creative and marketing division at Li-Lac Chocolates (Marc Gronich)

“We had trouble finding a reliable kosher-certified dairy supplier,” Taylor shared. “I think that’s probably the only main logistical problem that we’ve had with the certification.”

Several business benefits came along with the certification.

“The inspections are thorough. Every time the rabbi comes, like every three or four weeks, he discovers something. If you’re a factory owner, it’s incredibly beneficial to have outside eyes looking at what you do,” Taylor said. “This helps us improve... It really helps us up our standards in general.

“The second benefit I discovered [relates to] gifting. Let’s say we have corporate clients who buy a hundred gifts for their customers. And a lot of them have rules that all their gifts have to be kosher, because if just one or two of their customers are observant, they just want to play it safe. And so that helped us in the gifting market, too,” added Taylor, who went from investor to sole owner in 2025.

(Marc Gronich)

In 2013, Li-Lac Chocolates was a two-store, $1.5 million company. “Then I realized that there’s a real demand for high-quality chocolate if you combine it with high-quality packaging,” Taylor said. “We’ve always known that we had a pretty decent Jewish customer base. During Chanukah and Passover, sales increase by 20 percent. It’s not an insignificant portion. Now the company's revenue is in excess of $10 million.”

“The Passover matzos are a pain in the neck to make. They’re pretty much made by hand... Those are very popular,” Taylor said. He said they wrap the matzos in chocolate by hand. Unfortunately, like the rest of the brand’s line, the matzos and other Passover-season products are not kosher for Passover.

Li-Lac Chocolates currently employs 70 full-time, year-round workers. During the combined Chanukah and Thanksgiving season, the company roster increases to close to 100 workers.

Taylor shared that when the supervising rabbi came on board, it initially caused a bit of resentment and suspicion among the employees, many of whom are foreign workers. “Sometimes your best employees also provide the biggest headache because they care. They take their job seriously,” he noted. “The mashgiach, the rabbi, is catching things before the government inspectors catch the errors and they would fine you. The rabbi tells you ahead of time so you make the corrections and then you don’t get the fines.”

(Marc Gronich)

Rardin says he is surprised that some New Yorkers don’t know about Li-Lac Chocolates. “We’ve been around for 103 years,” he noted. “Our existing customers are loyal, and we want to attract new customers.”

The flagship store was opened in the West Village by George Demetrius in 1923 and the company expanded from there. (Li-Lac’s history can be found on its website, li-lacchocolates.com.)

He said that an educated consumer of chocolate goes a long way. “The thing about chocolate that some people don’t know is that U.S. regulations mandate that with any components of chocolate, you have [to have both] chocolate solids [and] cocoa butter,” Rardin explained. “Cocoa butter is the most expensive ingredient in chocolate, so higher quality chocolate like ours has a higher level of cocoa butter. Cheaper brands, like Hershey’s, tend to put fillers or more sugar in it so it doesn’t taste as chocolatey.

“A milk chocolate Hershey bar – that’s like a 10 percent or 11 percent bar, which is the minimum requirement to label a product chocolate... You’re going to add filler sugar or [other] ingredients... Our milk chocolate is 32 percent to 33 percent. That’s where we start, and then we have our semi-sweet, which is 53 percent,” he said.

(Marc Gronich)

The company also offers options for those special dietary needs.

“We have sugar-free bark, almond bark, chunks. We have four or five different products you can buy sugar-free. We have bittersweet, which is 72 percent chocolate. That is also vegan... We have one box, the continental box, which is fruit and nuts, and it’s made with 72 percent bittersweet chocolate,” Rardin said.

Taylor also wants to attract a vegan audience. Coming soon to Li-Lac Chocolates stores is a dairy-free chocolate with the O-U pareve designation. Obtaining a pareve designation will require investment in infrastructure. “We have to build an isolation room, so I don’t think it will happen next year. [It’s] definitely on the radar for us. And I see two benefits there,” Taylor revealed. “Talking to vegan customers, they view O-U pareve as the best mark for quality vegan. Apparently, the vegan certification standards are very loose, and they view O-U pareve as a very good certification for vegans.”

Li-Lac has five stores in Manhattan and two locations in Brooklyn. The five Manhattan locations are at 75 Greenwich Avenue, 162 Bleecker Street, Grand Central Market, Chelsea Market (75 9th Avenue and 15th Street), and Hudson Yards (20 Hudson Yards, Level 4). One of the two stores in Brooklyn is located at the company’s factory in Industry City (68 35th Street), where customers can look through oversize windows and see the chocolate-making in action. The second Brooklyn location opened earlier this year at the venerable Sahadi’s on Atlantic Avenue.

“Forty, fifty dollars probably goes a long way as a gift card. Fifty dollars would be a lovely gift. They can come in and buy a very nice box of chocolate, maybe a lollipop or something else depending on what they like,” Rardin said.

"If you're buying for a family, I would go up to $75 if you really want to get a nice big hefty assortment of chocolate. And then of course, if you're buying for kids or just adults, it depends because the kids love the molds. We have all the shapes for the holidays.”

Well, after writing this article about chocolate, this journalist is going to dive into some bittersweet dark chocolate bark, courtesy of Li-Lac Chocolates.

Bon appétit!