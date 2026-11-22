Dear Mrs. Bluth,

My name is Leon. I am seventy-nine years old. I grew up in England to immigrant parents, Holocaust survivors who were ill equip to care for me, so I was given to relatives who were childless. I was raised in a very Orthodox home in which my birth parents were never mentioned and I have no papers to tie me to my past. To this day, I know nothing about my birth parents and their families and that left a big hole that has never been filled. I was a rebellious child moody and not the best student in cheder, so I brought my adoptive parents more grief than joy and as I grew older, their expectation that I would amount to anything was apparent. When I was eighteen, I ran away to Israel and there, for the very first time, I began to feel worthy of my existence.

Right off the boat, I got a job working on a kibbutz. There I found acceptance, love and I was a member of an extended caring and loving family. No one asked me about my past, it was enough that I was Yehudi. It was not long before I fell in love with the overseer’s daughter and we got married when I was 21 and she 18. Life was wonderful and joyous until there was an invasion of terrorists one night who pillaged, burned and killed almost everyone the kibbutz, including my pregnant wife and unborn child. I was brutally beaten and left for dead. My heart was broken but yet, it became filled with bitterness and hatred. I could no longer stay in Israel; there was nothing left for me to stay for. So, I left the Land of Milk and Honey made my way to America, where there was safety and the streets were paved with gold.

I found a job as a janitor in a large shul/yeshiva through the Jewish Immigration Society through which I was eventually able to gain citizenship. I worked hard taking on other small jobs so that my days and night would be filled with physical labor to block out the searing pain and loneliness. I lied and worked for many years amongst the chassidishe communities, learned to speak a fluent Yiddish and was known as Leon the Yiddish Shabbos Goy. One day, that changed. The day was Lag B'Omer. There was great excitement in the yeshiva. It seemed that a great, holy Rabbi was coming to visit the yeshiva and everyone was falling over himself to be able to see him and get a bracha. When the Rebbe came, I positioned myself in the great room in between the bookcases by the door. The Rebbe made his entrance between the giant doors and there was a hush that you could barely hear the sound of pin drop. Suddenly the Rebbe raised his hands and clapped his palms and began to sing and the room almost burst with the grandness of it as everyone joined him in song. I found myself mouthing the words as I too, found myself uplifted almost to the heavens it seemed.

The Rebbe stood at the lectern and addressed the huge gathering exclaiming the joy of the day and how Torah lives in each and every one who learns. The Rebbe finished his drasha to thunderous song and made his way to the door....and suddenly he stopped just where I was standing squeezed in between the two bookcases, and he stopped, turning to me he stretched out his hands and placed them on my head and said out loud "Aryeh Yehuda Neched HaTzaddik Gedalya Tzvi stand tall and strong, you are Hashem's beloved child who will bring blessing to all those who show you love and kindness." With that, he lowered his hands, smiled and made his way out. My head felt like there were thousands of butterflies flying through it and suddenly, as if the charred crust that was left of my heart lifted and for the first time in fifty years, I found peace, joy and love once more.

I sent this to you because I know your articles are read by many people who are lonely, lost, in pain and turmoil. I was such a person until the 'Yad Elokim' touched my forehead. Never give up hope. Believe and HE will find you.

Not long after, I married a wonderful almana with beautiful children and grandchildren who are greatly matzliach in everything they do and my life is, baruch Hashem, complete.