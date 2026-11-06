Light Up the Season - Chanukah Celebration at Bronx House!

Join us at **Bronx House** located at 990 Pelham Parkway South Bx, NY 10461 as we come together to celebrate the Festival of Lights with our wonderful community.



Monday, December 7, 2026**

Menorah Lighting — 4:00 PM**

Older Adult Center Chanukah Dinner — 5:00 PM**

Chanukah reminds us that even the smallest light can brighten the darkest moments. It's a celebration of resilience, faith, miracles, and the power of community.

We look forward to sharing this meaningful occasion with our older adults, families, friends, and neighbors as we honor cherished traditions, create lasting memories, and celebrate the joy of being together.