Ingredients

2 cups rolled oats (gluten-free, if needed)

rolled oats (gluten-free, if needed) 1/4 cup ground flax

ground flax 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon Tuscanini Fine Sea Salt Salt Mediterranean Sea Fine 16Oz Tuscanini

1 teaspoon baking powder

baking powder 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish

unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish 2 eggs

eggs 1 and 1/2 cups whole milk, or Gefen Almond Milk Milk Almond Unsweetened 33.8Oz Gefen (P)

1/4 cup Gefen Maple Syrup, plus more for serving Syrup Maple Pure 8Oz Gefen (P)

2 cups cored and chopped apples (about 2 – use 1 red and 1 green for extra color credit)

cored and chopped apples (about – use red and green for extra color credit) 1/2 cup blueberries

blueberries 1/3 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease an eight-inch square baking dish with avocado oil spray. In a large bowl, combine the oats, flax, cinnamon, salt, and baking powder. On the stovetop or in the microwave, melt two tablespoons of the butter. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and crack the eggs into the well. Whisk the eggs, then add the milk, maple syrup, and melted butter. Whisk thoroughly, then stir to combine with the remaining dry ingredients. Stir in the apples, berries and nuts. Pour the oatmeal into the prepared baking dish and spread it into an even layer. Cut the remaining two tablespoons butter into thin slices and sprinkle them over the oatmeal. Bake for 40-45 minutes, until set in the middle and golden and crispy on top. Allow to cool slightly, then slice into squares. Serve warm, topped with yogurt and an extra drizzle of maple syrup, if desired.

Tips:

Prepare ahead. Make the batter the night before. Pour it into the greased baking dish and dot with the remaining butter. Cover and refrigerate. The next day, bake as directed, but increase the baking time by five minutes!