Categories: Recipes
Loaded BBQ Brisket Gondola Fries
By Raquel Malul
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October 8, 2026, 10 AM ET
Crispy gondola fries piled high with BBQ pulled brisket, spicy mayo, and tangy pickled red onions make the ultimate easy appetizer or crowd-pleasing snack.
Ingredients
- 1 package Tuscanini Gondola Fries
- 12 ounces BBQ pulled brisket, warmed (use this recipe or your favorite)
- spicy mayo, for drizzling
- 3-4 tablespoons pickled red onions (we like this recipe)
Directions
- Prepare the gondola fries according to package directions until hot and crispy.
- Arrange the fries on a serving board or platter.
- Spoon the pulled brisket over the fries.
- Drizzle generously with spicy mayo and top with pickled red onions. Serve immediately.