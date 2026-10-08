Loaded BBQ Brisket Gondola Fries

Crispy gondola fries piled high with BBQ pulled brisket, spicy mayo, and tangy pickled red onions make the ultimate easy appetizer or crowd-pleasing snack.

Ingredients

1 package Tuscanini Gondola Fries

12 ounces BBQ pulled brisket, warmed (use this recipe or your favorite)

spicy mayo, for drizzling

3-4 tablespoons pickled red onions (we like this recipe)

Directions