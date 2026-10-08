יום חמישי, 8 אוקטובר 2026Thursday, October 8, 2026
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Loaded BBQ Brisket Gondola Fries

By Raquel Malul

|

October 8, 2026, 10 AM ET

Crispy gondola fries piled high with BBQ pulled brisket, spicy mayo, and tangy pickled red onions make the ultimate easy appetizer or crowd-pleasing snack.

Ingredients

  • 1 package Tuscanini Gondola Fries
  • 12 ounces BBQ pulled brisket, warmed (use this recipe or your favorite)
  • spicy mayo, for drizzling
  • 3-4 tablespoons pickled red onions (we like this recipe)

Directions

  1. Prepare the gondola fries according to package directions until hot and crispy.
  2. Arrange the fries on a serving board or platter.
  3. Spoon the pulled brisket over the fries.
  4. Drizzle generously with spicy mayo and top with pickled red onions. Serve immediately.

(Kosher.com)

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