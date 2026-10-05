This sweet-and-smoky favorite is a delicious way to reinvent leftover chicken. It also works beautifully with shredded brisket or roast, making it a recipe you’ll want to keep in mind after Yom Tov or a simchah. Serve it as a satisfying dinner or cut it into smaller slices for an irresistible appetizer.

Makes 2 medium pizzas

Ingredients

Pizza Dough

use 1 and 1/3 pounds store-bought dough such as Old Williamsburg, or make your favorite recipe

BBQ Chicken

1 pound cooked chicken, shredded

cooked chicken, shredded 3/4 cup Old Williamsburg BBQ Sauce

Spicy Mayo

1/3 cup mayonnaise

mayonnaise 1–2 teaspoons hot sauce, or to taste

Vegetables

1 tablespoon olive oil

olive oil 1 red pepper, thinly sliced

red pepper, thinly sliced 1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced

yellow pepper, thinly sliced 1 cup white mushrooms, thinly sliced

white mushrooms, thinly sliced 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

red onion, thinly sliced 1 cup small broccoli florets

Directions

Prepare the Loaded BBQ Chicken Pizza

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread the peppers, mushrooms, and onion on a baking sheet. Drizzle with one tablespoon olive oil and roast for 10 minutes, until just tender and lightly caramelized. In a bowl, toss shredded chicken with BBQ sauce until well coated. In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and hot sauce.

Oven Directions

Spread a thin layer of spicy mayo over the prepared pizza dough. Top evenly with the BBQ chicken, roasted vegetables, and broccoli florets. Bake for 12–18 minutes, until the crust is golden. Drizzle additional spicy mayo over the pizza just before serving.

Betty Crocker Pizza Maker Directions (If you have a fleishig one)