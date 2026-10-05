Categories: Recipes
Loaded BBQ Chicken Pizza
|
October 5, 2026, 10 AM ET
This sweet-and-smoky favorite is a delicious way to reinvent leftover chicken. It also works beautifully with shredded brisket or roast, making it a recipe you’ll want to keep in mind after Yom Tov or a simchah. Serve it as a satisfying dinner or cut it into smaller slices for an irresistible appetizer.
Makes 2 medium pizzas
Ingredients
Pizza Dough
- use 1 and 1/3 pounds store-bought dough such as Old Williamsburg, or make your favorite recipe
BBQ Chicken
- 1 pound cooked chicken, shredded
- 3/4 cup Old Williamsburg BBQ Sauce
Spicy Mayo
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1–2 teaspoons hot sauce, or to taste
Vegetables
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 red pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 yellow pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 cup white mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cup small broccoli florets
Directions
Prepare the Loaded BBQ Chicken Pizza
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Spread the peppers, mushrooms, and onion on a baking sheet. Drizzle with one tablespoon olive oil and roast for 10 minutes, until just tender and lightly caramelized.
- In a bowl, toss shredded chicken with BBQ sauce until well coated.
- In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and hot sauce.
Oven Directions
- Spread a thin layer of spicy mayo over the prepared pizza dough.
- Top evenly with the BBQ chicken, roasted vegetables, and broccoli florets.
- Bake for 12–18 minutes, until the crust is golden.
- Drizzle additional spicy mayo over the pizza just before serving.
Betty Crocker Pizza Maker Directions (If you have a fleishig one)
- Spray the pizza maker with cooking spray. Arrange the peppers, mushrooms, onion, and broccoli in the pizza maker and cook for two to three minutes, until they begin to soften. Remove and set aside.
- Press the dough into the pizza maker, stretching it to the edges.
- Close the lid and cook for three minutes.
- Open and spread with spicy mayo.
- Top with BBQ chicken and roasted vegetables.
- Close the lid and cook for an additional eight minutes, or until the crust is golden.
- Drizzle with additional spicy mayo before serving.