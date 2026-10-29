Look, Don’t Just See

Parshas Veyeira

It was the third day after Avraham’s circumcision. Knowing that Avraham would always go out of his way to extend hospitality and wanting to save him the effort on this painful day, G-d devised a plan. G-d brought out the fierce midday desert sun so that no traveler would venture out on a journey and Avraham would be spared the effort of entertaining guests. In addition, G-d Himself would visit Avraham. That way, even if a wayward guest would show up, Avraham would not attend to him during G-d’s visit.

But G-d’s plan backfired. What about people who set out on their journey yesterday when it was cool, Avraham worried. Perhaps they are now stranded in the desert without food and water? Who will take care of them? And as for diverting my attention from G-d and attending to the guests, that’s not a problem either, thought Avraham. After all, didn’t G-d Himself teach me that receiving guests is greater than receiving the Divine presence? (Shabbat 127a). So, Avraham sat at the front door of his tent braving the scorching sun and scanning the horizon for victims of heat exhaustion. Rather than stay home because it was cooler for him inside, he ran outdoors to save those for whom it was too hot outside. And so we see that Avraham, who was in the midst of a conversation with G-d (18:1), excused himself and asked G-d to stand by and wait while he attended to the needs of his guests (18:3). G-d waited patiently, perhaps a few hours, until the guests were gone and only then did He resume his conversation with Avraham (18:13).

“Avraham lifted his eyes and he saw” (18:2). Why the double expression? Wouldn’t it be enough to just say “he saw three people”?

But seeing people is passive. Looking for people is active. When the elders of a city bring a sacrifice to atone for the tragedy of a corpse found near their city, they say, “Our hands have not spilled this blood. We didn’t see anything” (Devarim 21:7). If they did not see anyone leaving their city alone without protection, why are they in need of atonement? The answer is that unlike Avraham, they didn’t look to see who might need help.

He saw three men standing over him, “nitzavim alav” (18:2) and he ran to greet them, bowing down to the ground. The word “nitzav” denotes someone worthy of being revered. When Yaakov had his dream about the ladder reaching heaven, we are told that G-d Himself nitzav alav, was standing over him to protect him (Rashi to 28:13). So why are these straggling wanderers in need of charity referred to in this exalted manner? And why is Avraham bowing down to his guests?

It is because they are the ones conferring on Avraham the opportunity of the great mitzvah of hospitality. The guest does more for the host than the host does for the guest (Ruth Rabbah 5:9), because the guest credits the host with the hall-of-fame mitzvah of hospitality which is included in the list of virtuous deeds for which one is rewarded both in this world and in the world to come (Shabbat 127a). Indeed, had the wife of Lot honored her guests by adding some salt to enhance the taste of their food, this act of kindness would have protected her from being turned into a pillar of salt (Rashi to 19:26). And so Avraham bows down in gratitude to his guests who award him the prize of a mitzvah.

“Let some water be brought and wash your feet” (18:4). Rashi explains that people crossing the desert would worship the sandy mud that stuck to their feet because it created a protective barrier against the scorching sand. We know that idolatry began with man’s appreciation for the wonders of nature but soon turned into the worship of nature itself, rather than the creator of nature. By washing away the sand on their feet, Avraham was testing the three travelers to see if they would raise any objection to the removal of the mud that many of them worshiped. If they wouldn’t object, he knew they were candidates for conversion to monotheism. Having passed that test, he could nourish their heart by explaining to them that gratitude for the food they ate was not owed to Avraham, but to G-d. That is why the word “libchem” – your heart – is written in the singular and not levavchem, in the plural. Having rejected idolatry, they now had one heart, the Yetzer Hatov, which would be receptive to Avraham’s teachings, rather than two hearts, one of which, the Yetzer Harah, would be hostile to Avraham’s message.

“I will fetch you some bread to comfort your hearts after you have left” (15:5). Food comforts one’s stomach, not one’s heart – and only temporarily until one gets hungry again. But Avraham hoped that his message to his guests, that all sustenance comes from G-d, will comfort their hearts long after they leave his company.

So Avraham got busy preparing his three guests a meal and he stood over them as they ate (18:18). Why does the Torah tell us this detail? It is because being angels, they didn’t eat food. They only pretended to do so when Avraham happened to be standing over them watching them.

“Ki al ken avartem al avdechem” (18:5). Avraham tells the three wanderers that their meeting with him was not accidental. It was a meeting destined by G-d to happen. When people meet others who cause them to change their way of life, those were not random meetings. They were planned by G-d in advance to give the person the opportunity to have a meaningful existence.

We are told that the encounter between Avraham and the three travelers took place on Pesach (Bava Metziah 86a) and that the “ugos,” the cakes that Sarah baked for them, were matzot. Here again the power of hospitality had its magical effect. Years later, when the angels argued with G-d and claimed that the Jews were no better than the Egyptians and did not deserve to be rescued from their oppressors, G-d remembered the matzot that Sarah baked for the wayfarers and this good deed tipped the balance in favor of the Exodus.