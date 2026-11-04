Maimonides Health Opens New Imaging Center

Will Bring Brooklyn Patients Earlier Appointments, Shorter Waits and Faster Results

Brooklyn patients now have greater access to advanced diagnostic imaging in the same facility where they may already see their doctors. Maimonides Health recently celebrated the opening of its new Outpatient Imaging Center, designed to provide earlier appointment availability, shorter waits and faster results while making care more convenient and coordinated for patients. Maimonides projects that the new imaging suite will nearly double the number of outpatient visits provided, from 34,000 to 60,000.

Located on the third floor of the Maimonides Doctors Multispecialty Pavilion at 4813 Ninth Avenue, the new center brings X-ray, fluoroscopy, ultrasound, CT, MRI and mammography with tomosynthesis together in a modern, patient-centered setting. The center officially opened to patients on October 12.

The new center features two dedicated MRI units equipped with advanced software that reduces scanning time by 50%, helping patients spend less time undergoing an exam. A dual-source CT scanner provides high-quality cardiac imaging, while 3D mammography technology is designed to improve diagnostic accuracy. Specialized services include cardiac and prostate MRI, cardiac CT, calcium scoring and lung screening. Patients can also self-schedule mammography screenings through the MaimoCare app. Maimonides intends to offer appointments within one week.

“I’m really excited to welcome patients to our brand-new outpatient imaging center here at the Maimonides Doctors Pavilion in the same building where patients see their doctors,” said Dr. Steven Shankman, Chair of Radiology, Maimonides Health. “We have created a modern, welcoming space designed to make patients feel comfortable while receiving services. Where you get your imaging matters. The Maimonides Radiology Faculty Practice is the best in Brooklyn. We are a group of subspecialized academic radiologists who have been training young radiology residents for years. We interpret your exams with the expertise your physicians expect.”

Imaging performed at the center will be interpreted by Maimonides’s team of subspecialized academic radiologists, whose focused expertise spans different areas of the body and who also train the next generation of radiologists. Having imaging services in the same building where patients may already receive care is designed to improve coordination and continuity across the Maimonides Health system.

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“We’re proud to open this new imaging center that will allow our teams to nearly double those we serve with outpatient imaging services, which includes acute diagnostics and lifesaving preventive screening,” said Ken Gibbs, President and CEO of Maimonides Health. “The center is designed to offer earlier appointments, shorter waits and faster results, while helping our teams coordinate care more closely. It’s just one part of an ongoing effort to expand access to quality outpatient care for all of Brooklyn, including our new multispecialty locations on Nostrand Avenue and Seventh Avenue. We are grateful to everyone who helped make the opening of the Imaging Center possible, from the teams who developed and built the space to the physicians, technologists and staff who will care for patients here.”

The new center reflects Maimonides Health’s continued investment in making high-quality specialty care more accessible to Brooklyn’s diverse communities. By bringing advanced imaging technology and specialized radiology expertise together in one convenient location, Maimonides aims to make an important part of the healthcare experience faster, easier and more comfortable for patients.

“Everyone in Brooklyn deserves quality, convenient health care and Maimonides is creating that access for more Brooklyn residents at every level of care. As a representative of the city and our community here in Southern Brooklyn, we are grateful for the resources and investment in community health that Maimonides continues to deliver,” said State Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny. “Today, we are here to celebrate the opening of the brand-new, state-of-the-art screening center in the beautiful Maimonides Doctors Pavilion, where patients can make an appointment for that important screening, or get assessed quickly for problems that require advanced diagnostics – all in the same building where they see their doctor. By making health care services more convenient, Maimonides is a partner to our community in prioritizing our health.”

“This center serves a great purpose for the needs of our growing community,” said State Assemblyman Lester Chang. “It’s more than just the building itself – it’s the people behind it who make this facility a fantastic resource for those who need it here in Brooklyn. Thank you to the Maimonides staff for their commitment to caring for our community.”

“Access to timely, high-quality diagnostic care is essential to the health and well-being of our neighbors in Central Brooklyn, and this new imaging center represents a significant investment in making that care more accessible, convenient, and coordinated,” said New York City Council Member Farah N. Louis. “I applaud Kenneth D. Gibbs, President and CEO of Maimonides Health, and Dr. Steven Shankman, Chair of Radiology, for their leadership and commitment to advancing this much-needed investment in the health of our community. By bringing advanced MRI, CT, mammography, ultrasound, and X-ray services together in one location, Maimonides is helping patients get the care they need closer to home, with shorter waits and faster results. I am proud to continue supporting investments that strengthen healthcare access and improve outcomes for families across Central Brooklyn.”

“I want to congratulate and thank all the individuals who were part of this effort,” said New York City Council Member Alexa Aviles. “We thank you for this ongoing improvement to service and access. This is critical to our city, to our residents, and we look forward to continuing to improve those services to ensure New Yorkers can be healthy and access the health care they deserve.”