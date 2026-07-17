Mamdani Commissioner Flouts Chain of Command

City Journal reports that Ana María Archilak, New York City Commissioner for International Affairs, had a meeting scheduled for July 7th with Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani. This was apparently unauthorized, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani only found out about it when a press inquiry arrived at City Hall. The meeting was called off after the United States Department of State intervened and Mr. Mamdani reprimanded Ms. Archilak for going behind his back.

It is unclear what the topic of the meeting would have been. Even as fighting ramps up between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, there is little a New York City official could have to say about it, and certainly not Mr. Archilak, an organizer with no diplomatic experience. That said, reports are that the Mamdani administration has been working to refocus the Mayor's Office for International Affairs from innovation and support for the large diplomatic community in New York City to finding like-minded international allies.

Iran, however, should be an unlikely place for him to find "like-minded" people. Mr. Mamdani has said when questioned on his anti-Israel opinions that he rejects the legitimacy of any country that favors one religion over another, which certainly applies to Iran.