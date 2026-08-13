יום חמישי, 13 אוגוסט 2026Thursday, August 13, 2026
Follow Us
יום חמישי, ל׳ אב תשפ״וThursday, August 13, 2026
Menu
close
Follow Us
Menu
close

Sections

Menu
close
Menu
close
Menu
close

Categories:

Mamdani Heading Upstate for Discreet Vacation

By Jewish Press Staff

|

August 13, 2026, 4 PM ET

In a statement Wednesday morning, City Hall said the mayor would be going on vacation "Upstate" next week starting Sunday, through August 23rd. Asked later for details, the mayor only laughed and said "upstate." A spokesperson, Dora Pekec, added that the mayor's wife Rama Duwaji would be going as well, but declined to give a destination.

First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan will run the day-to-day operations of the city during the next week; Mamdani will still receive regular briefings while on vacation.

Serials

Getzlight – Chapter VII

By Ruchama Feuerman

View all

Sponsored Posts

© The Jewish Press 2026. All Rights Reserved. Powered by nextbracket.io
This site, uses cookies. By visiting our site, you're agreeing to accept cookies. Any questions? Visit our terms and privacy pages.
cross