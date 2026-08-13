Mamdani Heading Upstate for Discreet Vacation

In a statement Wednesday morning, City Hall said the mayor would be going on vacation "Upstate" next week starting Sunday, through August 23rd. Asked later for details, the mayor only laughed and said "upstate." A spokesperson, Dora Pekec, added that the mayor's wife Rama Duwaji would be going as well, but declined to give a destination.

First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan will run the day-to-day operations of the city during the next week; Mamdani will still receive regular briefings while on vacation.