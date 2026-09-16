Mamdani Must Protect Netanyahu’s Safety

Mayor Zohran Mamdani must prioritize public safety and order as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in New York City later this month for the United Nations General Assembly. Whatever his personal viewpoints, his overriding executive duty to maintain peace on the streets of New York cannot be compromised.

Having previously, unsuccessfully attempted to arrest Netanyahu for bogus “genocide” crimes and more recently encouraging public demonstrations against the visiting leader, the mayor now faces a critical test of governance: ensuring that his hateful words do not translate into urban chaos. Indeed, his incitements continue as he has continued accusing the Jewish state of genocide in Gaza – despite statistical evidence that his accusations were followed by significant spikes in hate crimes against Jews.

Tensions are already exceptionally high. Israeli officials, including United Nations Ambassador Danny Danon, have noted they expect highly intense protests surrounding Netanyahu’s scheduled address on September 24. In past remarks, Mayor Mamdani acknowledged that City Hall lacks the authority to enforce International Criminal Court warrants against foreign heads of state and his efforts to implement a baseless warrant against Netanyahu nonetheless lacked legitimacy. However, by shifting his approach to actively backing rallies and calling on New Yorkers to protest, the mayor has amplified an already volatile situation.

Free speech and peaceful protest are foundational pillars of New York City’s identity, but they require strict operational boundaries to prevent violence. It is vital that Mayor Mamdani coordinates with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and federal agencies – including the Secret Service and the State Department – to implement comprehensive security protocols. This means establishing clear, well-enforced protest zones, securing diplomatic routes, and ensuring that heightened hot spots and houses of worship are heavily protected from potential spillover conflict.

Governing America’s largest city requires rising above campaign-trail rhetoric. Mayor Mamdani must explicitly instruct demonstration organizers to keep their rallies peaceful and make it clear that property damage, harassment, or unlawful disruptions will not be tolerated. True leadership means protecting the city first, even when hosting a foreign dignitary whose actions the administration strongly opposes.

Of course, in the larger sense, we would hope that the mayor will also come to realize that his hateful words have not fallen on deaf ears and have created real dangers for the city’s large Jewish community. His apparent attitude that the right to free speech exists in a vacuum doesn’t cut it any more, especially since there is now ample evidence showing that there are real-world consequences to group libel and slander.

It is time the mayor gave heed to the words of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, who articulated a caveat to the right to free expression under the First Amendment. That is, in paraphrase, the exercise of First Amendment rights may not be subject to a prior restraint or subsequent punishment unless it creates a clear and present danger of bringing about a substantial evil.