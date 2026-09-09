Mamdani Releases Thousands of Pages of Post-9/11 Air Quality Reports

In a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the release of thousands of documents related to air quality in Lower Manhattan in the aftermath of 9/11, to be accessible on an online portal. The reports, totaling more than 170,000 pages of air quality reports, correspondence, and contamination records, had been stored in 68 boxes in a city office and forgotten about until their rediscovery last year. Mamdani ordered their release to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, which falls out this Friday. More papers from municipal and insurance offices related to environmental toxins are expected to be review, redacted, and publicized over the next year.

The records provide only a snapshot of the frenzied months New York City spent contending with recovering from the fallout and new concerns about terrorism. What little is included suggests that the city mislead people about the safety of Ground Zero, potentially exposing workers and residents to deadly toxins.

“On Friday, we will mark 25 years since the worst tragedy ever to befall our city, the darkest day New York City has ever known,” Mr. Mamdani said at the news conference to introduce the records. “And yet the devastating truth is that the suffering did not end once the smoke cleared and the dust settled.”

“People got sick because the leaders they trusted lied and told them they were safe to breathe in toxic air,” Mr. Mamdani added.

The documents’ release resolves a lawsuit brought by 9/11 Health Watch, an advocacy group that had sued for them. But it may expose the city to new or amended lawsuits. It could also help those sickened years after 9/11 in applications for federal victim compensation. More people are estimated to have died from illnesses related to the attack than in the attack itself, which killed nearly 3,000. Even as fewer Americans remember the attacks, people are still suffering lung and blood cancers and heart and respiratory diseases. The massive release, in a way a testament to that fact, was a major project for which the mayor budgeted $34 million.