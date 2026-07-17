Mamdani to Keep Katz

In remarks to reporters covered on C-SPAN2, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that he still considers the Jewish political strategist Morris Katz "a top advisor of mine." Katz worked on Graham Platner's Senate campaign in Maine, which was finally undone this month after constant scandals related to a Nazi-associated tattoo, antisemitic statements, and accusations of sexual harassment. In a statement, Harassment-Free New York, an anti-discrimination group, blasted Mr. Mamdani for holding onto somebody who only doubled down on his defenses of Platner as more women came forward, saying it showed Mr. Mamdani was willing to overlook egregious behavior in his inner circle.