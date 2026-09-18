Met Council Set New Record: More than 2 Millon Pounds of Kosher Food Distributed for the Chagim

Met Council, America’s largest Jewish tzedakah dedicated to fighting poverty, distributed a record 2,016,982 pounds of kosher food to struggling families ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkos this year, the largest Rosh Hashanah food distribution ever in America. From August through September, Met Council worked with 162 partner organizations, including shuls, yeshivas, and community tzedakah organizations, to provide families with the traditional Yom Tov foods, fresh produce, proteins, and pantry staples needed to make Yom Tov with dignity. More than 15 organizations joined the Yom Tov distribution for the first time this year. The distribution included 5,026 bottles of grape juice, 48,384 bottles of honey, and 659,432 pounds of fresh produce. Families also received apples for Rosh Hashanah, chicken, frozen fish, eggs, soup mix, and tea biscuits, along with pantry staples such as canned fruits and vegetables, flour, oil, pasta, rice, beans, and canned fish, all with reliable hashgacha. Food was distributed through Met Council’s community partners and 13 Market by Met Council sites, part of the largest kosher and halal food pantry network in the country. Met Council’s digital pantry system allows families to select the food that meets their household and dietary needs, so that a family can receive help privately and with kavod.

(Courtesy)