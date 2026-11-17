Ondas by Fuego

Meat

488 Central Ave, Cedarhurst, NY

(516) 341-0092

Vaad of Five Towns

There is something about walking into a restaurant whose atmosphere immediately puts you in a good mood. At Ondas, whose name evokes the idea of “vibes” in Spanish, the energy is unmistakable. Now in its third year, Ondas brings a taste of Miami to the Five Towns, pairing a vibrant, Latin-inspired atmosphere with a menu built around bold flavors and quality ingredients.

The setting establishes the mood immediately. The tropical décor incorporates natural textures, woven basket-style pendant lights, and colorful accents, while an impressive bar runs prominently along one side of the restaurant. Music is as much a part of the experience as the décor. One minute you might hear Omer Adam, and the next, “La Bamba.” It is not unusual to see diners joining in from their tables. Yet despite all that energy, the restaurant remains comfortable enough for a family dinner.

Manager Eliezer, who joined Ondas from its popular Miami sister restaurant, Fuego, was especially attentive throughout our visit, checking in regularly and making sure we had everything we needed. He explained that consistency is one of the restaurant’s priorities. The goal, he told us, is for a guest who enjoys a particular steak to be able to return and find the same cut and quality. It’s a simple idea, but an important one for a restaurant hoping to turn first-time visitors into regulars.

Ondas also offers several specials and events throughout the week. The restaurant is now open Saturday nights, while Taco Tuesdays and Thursday-night open bars add some variety. With its lively atmosphere and ability to accommodate groups, the space also lends itself particularly well to Sheva Brachos and other celebrations. For parties, Ondas offers a family-style menu, with platters of popular dishes served for the table to share, allowing larger groups to be served without the delays that come with individual ordering.

Birthdays are when Ondas really turns up the energy. The celebration includes special music, flashing disco sticks, and a large LED screen displaying a birthday message. The music stops, attention turns to the birthday guest, and the celebration briefly takes over the room. During our visit, three guests celebrated birthdays, including a two-year-old for whom the restaurant played “Thank You Hashem.”

We began our meal with several appetizers. The pastrami egg rolls put a different spin on a familiar favorite, pairing the savory filling with creamy garlic aioli. Beef empanadas featured cumin-seasoned ground beef encased in a crisp, golden shell studded with pepitas for additional crunch. The edamame went in another direction entirely, tossed in spicy chili seasoning and accompanied by a lime wedge coated in Tajín, the Mexican chili-lime seasoning, which added an extra jolt of citrus and heat. One particularly thoughtful touch is Ondas’s use of heated stone plates for certain dishes. Rather than allowing the food to cool before you have finished, the plates help keep it warm throughout the meal.

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The barbecue pulled-brisket flatbread was another standout. The brisket was exceptionally tender, coated in a smoky-sweet glaze and paired with pickles and onions. The acidity of the toppings cut nicely through the richness of the beef, preventing what could have been a very heavy dish from becoming one. The mushroom risotto is also worth seeking out. Although listed among the appetizers, it is hearty and substantial enough to serve as a main course, particularly for someone looking for an alternative to the restaurant’s meatier offerings.

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The cocktail menu fits naturally with the restaurant’s Miami-inspired personality. The Jaguar Mule, Ondas’s variation on a Moscow Mule, arrives in the traditional ice-cold copper mug and is made with Bacan, a Colombian anise-flavored spirit, along with ginger beer, passion fruit, and agave. The passion fruit supplies a tropical sweetness, while the ginger gradually makes itself known, leaving a pleasant kick at the finish. The result is refreshing without being one-dimensional.

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Dessert offered more evidence of the menu’s Latin influences. We sampled both the chocolate soufflé and a cinnamon bun filled with warm apples, each served with horchata ice cream. Horchata, a drink traditionally made with ingredients including rice and cinnamon, lends itself surprisingly well to ice cream. Creamy and gently spiced, it paired particularly well with the warm apples and cinnamon bun. The menu also includes a sweet corn pavlova and tres leches cake. Needless to say, our daughter particularly enjoyed ending the meal on such high notes.

Ondas also makes an effort to accommodate diners with special dietary needs. For example, the restaurant describes its menu as entirely nut-free, an important consideration for diners with allergies. Gluten-free dessert is available as well.

Ultimately, what distinguishes Ondas is the way the food and atmosphere work together. The music, tropical décor, celebrations, Latin-inspired dishes, and cocktails give the restaurant an identity of its own. It is equally easy to imagine coming for a family dinner, a birthday, or simply a lively night out. The line of guests waiting to enter offered perhaps the best indication that Ondas has brought just the right “vibe” to the Five Towns.