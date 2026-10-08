Categories: Recipes
Mock Babka Cups
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October 8, 2026, 10 AM ET
Babka. Warm. Easy. Need I say more?
Yields approximately 12 portions
Ingredients
Cake
- 2 sticks (1 cup) margarine
- 1 and 1/4 cups sugar
- 4 eggs
- 1 and 1/2 cups Glicks Flour Flour All Purpose 5Lb Glicks
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 and 1/2 tablespoons Gefen Vanilla Sugar Sugar Vanilla 12Oz Gefen (P)
Babka Filling
- 1 egg
- 1 (80-gram) box Gefen Instant Chocolate Pudding Pudding Instant Chocolate 3.2Oz Gefen (P)
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup Gefen Cocoa
- 1 cup oil
- 1/2 cup warm water
Streusel
- 1/2 cup Glicks Flour Flour All Purpose 5Lb Glicks
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 tablespoon Gefen Vanilla Sugar Sugar Vanilla 12Oz Gefen (P)
- 2 to 4 tablespoons oil
Directions
Prepare the Cake
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Put all ingredients into an electric mixer fitted with a K hook. Beat together for approximately three to four minutes, until the mixture gets fluffy with a very pale color. Set aside.
Prepare the Babka Filling
- In the dirty bowl, with the same K hook, mix the ingredients for the filling.
Prepare the Streusel
- Mix by hand in a bowl. Start with two tablespoons oil and add more if necessary until crumbs form.
Assembly
- Fill each ramekin approximately 1/4 of the way with cake batter (in a standard ramekin, this will use one large ice cream scoop or two tablespoons of batter).
- Add in babka filling until just over halfway (in a standard ramekin, this will use one large ice cream scoop or two tablespoons of filling).
- Cover the filling with more cake batter until the ramekin is approximately 3/4 full. (This will use a little less batter than the first layer.)
- Top with approximately one tablespoon streusel each.
- Bake for approximately 25 minutes until the tops are golden.
- Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
Variations:
This can also be baked in a 9×13-inch pan and served as a cake at room temperature.
For a lighter version, mix the batter with pitted fruit quarters (apricot, peach, plum), or rhubarb pieces, and bake in two loaves or an eight-inch square pan for approximately 40 minutes.