Babka. Warm. Easy. Need I say more?

Yields approximately 12 portions

Ingredients

Cake

2 sticks (1 cup) margarine

margarine 1 and 1/4 cups sugar

sugar 4 eggs

eggs 1 and 1/2 cups Glicks Flour Flour All Purpose 5Lb Glicks

2 teaspoons baking powder

baking powder 1 and 1/2 tablespoons Gefen Vanilla Sugar Sugar Vanilla 12Oz Gefen (P)

Babka Filling

1 egg

egg 1 (80-gram) box Gefen Instant Chocolate Pudding Pudding Instant Chocolate 3.2Oz Gefen (P)

2 cups sugar

sugar 1 cup Gefen Cocoa

Gefen Cocoa 1 cup oil

oil 1/2 cup warm water

Streusel

1/2 cup Glicks Flour Flour All Purpose 5Lb Glicks

1/2 cup sugar

sugar 1/2 tablespoon Gefen Vanilla Sugar Sugar Vanilla 12Oz Gefen (P)

2 to 4 tablespoons oil

Directions

Prepare the Cake

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Put all ingredients into an electric mixer fitted with a K hook. Beat together for approximately three to four minutes, until the mixture gets fluffy with a very pale color. Set aside.

Prepare the Babka Filling

In the dirty bowl, with the same K hook, mix the ingredients for the filling.

Prepare the Streusel

Mix by hand in a bowl. Start with two tablespoons oil and add more if necessary until crumbs form.

Assembly

Fill each ramekin approximately 1/4 of the way with cake batter (in a standard ramekin, this will use one large ice cream scoop or two tablespoons of batter). Add in babka filling until just over halfway (in a standard ramekin, this will use one large ice cream scoop or two tablespoons of filling). Cover the filling with more cake batter until the ramekin is approximately 3/4 full. (This will use a little less batter than the first layer.) Top with approximately one tablespoon streusel each. Bake for approximately 25 minutes until the tops are golden. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Variations:

This can also be baked in a 9×13-inch pan and served as a cake at room temperature.

For a lighter version, mix the batter with pitted fruit quarters (apricot, peach, plum), or rhubarb pieces, and bake in two loaves or an eight-inch square pan for approximately 40 minutes.