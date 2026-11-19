Categories: Community
Mount Sinai and NYCEDC Open $23 Million Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation
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November 19, 2026, 1 PM ET
Mount Sinai Health System and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) celebrated the opening of Mount Sinai BioDesign’s Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation (CCSI), a $23 million surgical technology innovation center across three facilities at The Mount Sinai Hospital. The center brings clinicians, researchers, engineers, and medical technology companies together to develop, test, and advance surgical devices and technologies.