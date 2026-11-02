Mr. Broadway: A Taste of Old and New New York

Mr. Broadway

209 West 38th Street, Manhattan

(212) 921-2152

Meat

Kosher Supervision: Orthodox Union (OU) and Va'ad HaKashrus Tarnopol

In the heart of Manhattan's very busy Garment District, at 209 West 38th Street, stands Mr. Broadway, a restaurant that is decidedly much more than a traditional Jewish deli. Under the kosher supervision of the Orthodox Union (OU) and Va'ad HaKashrus Tarnopol, it serves an unusually broad menu, ranging from classic Jewish deli fare to Mediterranean specialties, steaks, sushi, and cocktails.

Several weeks ago, my family and I decided to celebrate Father's Day at Mr. Broadway. As we were escorted to our table by Chanie, our gracious and welcoming hostess, we were immediately struck by the joyful banter and lively camaraderie that filled the dining room.

On to the wonderful food. The matzah ball soup was, for me, a nostalgic journey into childhood, reminiscent of the wonderfully delicious soup my palate had not experienced since I was a young boy.

The platter of brisket, pastrami, and corned beef, brought to our table by Moti Z., was simply delectable. Selecting a favorite proved virtually impossible; each was mouthwateringly tender, succulent, and flavorful.

The filet mignon, beautifully grilled and seasoned with a distinctive charcoal flavor, was equally satisfying. Particularly memorable was the arayes, a Middle Eastern appetizer featuring pita bread stuffed with seasoned lamb. It was an outstanding example of the restaurant's versatility.

While I opted for French fries, my more health-conscious family members selected the sweet potatoes, which, I must admit, were delightfully savory and satisfying. The bourbon cocktail, expertly blended and beautifully balanced, provided a fitting complement to the meal.

There are those who still regard Mr. Broadway as merely the old deli down the block. Nothing could be further from the truth. That would be rather like describing a Ferrari as simply another sedan, when it is, in fact, one of the world's most celebrated high-performance automobiles.

Clearly, Mr. Broadway is not simply a deli. It is a sophisticated dining establishment that combines traditional Jewish favorites with Mediterranean specialties, American cuisine, sushi, and an impressive selection of beverages.

My enthusiasm is shared by celebrated radio personality Nachum Segal, host of the popular JM in the AM. During a recent broadcast, Segal praised Mr. Broadway for two outstanding qualities: the consistently excellent preparation of its extensive menu and the exceptional value it offers diners.

He also emphasized the restaurant's comfortable seating, something he considers especially important. Recounting a recent visit, Segal described enjoying a delicious chicken steak while his companion ordered a burger. Both, he reported, were fantastic. His endorsement, he emphasized, was entirely unsolicited and not a paid advertisement.

The history of Mr. Broadway is intertwined with the rich culinary heritage of Jewish New York, dating back to the golden age of vaudeville.

Among its historical predecessors was R. Gross, established in 1922, a restaurant renowned for its authentic kosher dairy cuisine. Another celebrated establishment was Lou G. Siegel's, famous for its traditional meat dishes, including kreplach, matzah ball soup, flanken, knishes, and an eclectic assortment of side dishes.

Lou G. Siegel's holds a particularly special place in my memory, as I once worked there as an entertainer for celebratory occasions. I recall photographs of legendary entertainers Eddie Cantor and Georgie Jessel adorning its walls, evoking an era that seemed less chaotic and wonderfully convivial.

In 1996, Ben's Deli acquired the Lou G. Siegel's location, continuing its tradition of serving Manhattan's Jewish community.

Meanwhile, the culinary enterprise originating with R. Gross evolved into Chez Lanu, a Mediterranean Glatt kosher restaurant, before eventually developing into Mr. Broadway, with its distinctive combination of deli, Mediterranean, American, sushi, and bar offerings.

In 2023, Mr. Broadway relocated to the former Ben's Deli premises at 209 West 38th Street, bringing together two distinguished chapters of Manhattan's kosher culinary history.

Today, Mr. Broadway enjoys a reputation that extends beyond New York, having established itself as a noteworthy destination within the glatt kosher dining community.

On a personal note, some years ago, my wife and I attended the Broadway hit Jersey Boys, the musical chronicling the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. For dinner, we chose a prominent Manhattan kosher steakhouse that has since closed.

The food was certainly excellent, but the bill was practically second-mortgage expensive!

It was experiences such as this that ultimately strengthened my appreciation for Mr. Broadway, where affordability and culinary excellence are not mutually exclusive.

At Mr. Broadway, exceptional food need not come at an exceptional financial sacrifice. Quality, generous portions, gracious hospitality, and reasonable prices coexist in comfortable harmony.

After all, an outstanding dining experience should leave one with wonderful memories, not financial indigestion.

Mr. Broadway is more than a restaurant. It is a celebration of Jewish culinary tradition, contemporary sophistication, and genuine hospitality.

From the nostalgic matzah ball soup to the succulent deli meats, perfectly grilled steak, and memorable Mediterranean specialties, the evening was a testament to the kitchen's versatility and attention to quality.

Our Father's Day celebration was filled with laughter, wonderful food, and cherished family memories.

Bottom line: Mr. Broadway is assuredly not just another deli. It is a Manhattan dining destination where culinary artistry and affordability meet – and where the pleasures of a memorable meal extend well beyond the final course.