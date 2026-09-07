Mushroom and Caramelized Onion Kugel

It takes time to properly caramelize a pot of onions – about an hour, to be exact – but it’s well worth it. The resulting onions are jammy and fragrant, with a complex sweetness that completely upgrades your average onion kugel. I’ve added meaty mushrooms (my favorites are oysters and shiitakes) to this kugel for extra flavor. Don’t love mushrooms? Substitute the mushrooms for an equal amount of greens like spinach or kale, or try chopping up pastrami and adding it in.



Yields: 9-inch round kugel

Ingredients

1/2 cup neutral oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil

neutral oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil 4 Vidalia onions, peeled and thinly sliced into half moons

Vidalia onions, peeled and thinly sliced into half moons 1 tablespoon kosher salt

kosher salt 1/2 cup washed and finely chopped parsley

washed and finely chopped parsley 1 and 1/2 cups mixed torn mushrooms, such as oyster and shiitake

mixed torn mushrooms, such as oyster and shiitake 4 large eggs

1/2 cup (parve) chicken or vegetable broth, such as Manischewitz

(parve) chicken or vegetable broth, such as Manischewitz 1 cup all purpose flour, such as Glicks

all purpose flour, such as Glicks 1 teaspoon baking powder

baking powder black pepper, to taste

Directions

1. In a large pan over a low flame, heat 1/4 cup of the oil. Add the onions to the pan and cook for 45 to 60 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and fragrant. Remove from the heat and let cool.

2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Transfer the onions to a large bowl and mix with the remaining oil, salt, parsley, mushrooms, eggs and chicken broth.

3. In a separate small bowl, whisk the flour and baking powder. Stir it into the mushroom and onion mixture, reserving several mushrooms for topping, then season with black pepper.

4. Pour the kugel into a nine-inch round pie plate or pan greased with non-stick cooking spray. Top with the reserved mushrooms. Bake until golden, puffed and fragrant, around 50 minutes. Serve immediately.

Notes:

You can freeze this, wrapped well, for up to a month.