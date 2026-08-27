Crispy, tasty, pretty, and oh-so-easy, these savory morsels may become your new favorite side. And yes, they freeze amazing!



Makes 2 dozen

Ingredients

3 Ta’amti Malawach (see note)

Ta’amti Malawach (see note) 3 tablespoons oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil

oil, such as Gefen Canola Oil 1 onion, diced

onion, diced 4 ounces mushrooms, diced

mushrooms, diced 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

black pepper 1 egg, beaten, for brushing

egg, beaten, for brushing Gefen Sesame Seeds or everything seasoning, for sprinkling

Directions

1. Prepare the filling: In a pot over a medium flame, heat oil. Add diced onion and mushrooms; sauté 20 to 25 minutes until well browned and the liquid has cooked off. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with Gefen Parchment Paper.

3. Slice each malawach into eight triangles; spoon some filling into the center of each (about one to two teaspoons). Roll triangles starting from the wide end to form rugelach.

4. Place rugelach on prepared baking sheets. Brush with egg; sprinkle with sesame seeds or everything seasoning. Bake 25 minutes until golden. Enjoy hot or at room temperature.

Notes:

Malawach should be removed from the freezer about one hour before filling and rolling the rugelach, or 30 minutes before beginning this recipe. The dough should be pliable but still cold when cutting.