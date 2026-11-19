Zucker Jewish Academy of the Five Towns welcomed singer Aryeh Kunstler for a special musical Hallel program to kick off its monthly Rosh Chodesh celebrations. Students came together for an uplifting and meaningful morning of davening, singing, and Hallel, creating an atmosphere filled with ruach and excitement. The program was a wonderful way to welcome the new month and strengthen the students’ connection to tefillah.

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