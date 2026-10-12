Navi Pillay, Who Accused Israel of Genocide, Wins Nobel Peace Prize

(Oct. 9, 2026 / JNS) South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, who headed a United Nations commission that accused Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the award in Oslo, citing Pillay’s decades-long work in international law and human rights.

“The committee praised Pillay for her ‘exceptional courage and integrity’ in advancing international law, saying she had been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.”

BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/97vurspw6z — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize)

October 9, 2026



Israel blasts decision

Pillay, 85, is a former U.N. high commissioner for human rights who has held senior positions in several international judicial bodies. Her selection sparked outrage in Israel because of her role as chairwoman of the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Friday assailed the Norwegian Nobel Committee for awarding the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Pillay, calling it a “grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice.”

“If there were a prize for lies, hatred and blood libels, Navi Pillay would not merely be a candidate—she would be the front-runner,” the ministry said. “Now that the Nobel Committee has rewarded the biggest lie of the 21st century, Joseph Goebbels is surely applauding from hell.”

If there were an award for lies, hatred, and blood libels, Navi Pillay wouldn’t just be a contender. She’d be a frontrunner. Her role in the relentless, politically motivated demonization of Israel and promotion of the genoLIE speaks volumes. Awarding Pillay the Nobel Peace… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA)

October 9, 2026



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply condemned the Nobel Committee’s decision, accusing it of having “lost its moral compass” by awarding its highest honor to Pillay, whom he described as “a bigot” who had built her career by spreading “blood libels” against Israel.

Netanyahu also accused Pillay of supplying fabricated allegations that International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan used to build a case against Israel. “Pillay supplied the lies. Khan weaponized them,” he said, adding that the Nobel Committee was now honoring “the woman who propagated this demonization of the Jews and this travesty of justice.”

Israel has previously pilloried Pillay and her fellow U.N. commissioners as “Hamas proxies,” accusing them of openly antisemitic positions.

In September 2025, the commission issued a 72-page report concluding that Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The report said there were “reasonable grounds” to conclude that four of the five acts defined as genocidal under the 1948 Genocide Convention had been committed since the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The commission cited the killing of members of a group; causing serious bodily or mental harm; deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the group’s physical destruction; and imposing measures intended to prevent births.

It also accused senior Israeli officials, including Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, of incitement to genocide.

Israel categorically rejected the commission’s findings, denouncing the U.N. investigative body as fundamentally biased against the Jewish state. Jerusalem has consistently stated that its military campaign in Gaza has targeted Hamas and other terrorist organizations, not the Palestinian civilian population, and that the IDF takes extensive measures to minimize civilian casualties.

The war began when thousands of terrorists led by Hamas invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251 others to Gaza.

Pillay celebrates in Nuremberg

Born in Durban in 1941 to an Indian Tamil family, Pillay became the first non-white woman to open her own law practice in South Africa’s Natal Province during the apartheid era. She later became the first non-white woman appointed to South Africa’s High Court.

Pillay served as a judge and later president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, established to prosecute those responsible for the 1994 genocide. She subsequently served as a judge at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. From 2008 to 2014, she was the U.N. high commissioner for human rights.

She currently serves as an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice in proceedings brought by The Gambia against Myanmar over allegations of genocide against the Rohingya minority.

After Friday’s announcement, Pillay drew applause and laughter as she joked about U.S. President Donald Trump, who was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Speaking at the historic Nuremberg courtroom in Germany, where Nazi leaders were tried after World War II, Pillay spoke about her investigation of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

“The last thing I did was the delivery of the report on Gaza, naming what’s happening there as genocide,” she said, referring to the U.N. commission’s findings and eliciting applause from supporters. “One of the main reactions to that report is paying tribute to me for my courage. And you can imagine how surprised I was. Why would you need courage to speak the truth?”

Pillay then quipped: “If you clap a little bit more, I may share this prize with Trump.”

A video of her remarks was posted on X by Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard, who hailed Pillay’s Nobel Peace Prize as recognition of her lifelong commitment to human rights and international justice.

“We pay tribute to Navi Pillay whose commitment to international law, unwavering independence and guiding moral light have made her one of the most respected human rights figures of our time,” Callamard said.

Amazing moment. Navi Pillay has received the Nobel Peace Prize ! https://t.co/HL3r1PJzLO We are at the Nuremberg Court; I cannot think of a stronger symbol for her Nobel prize. We are all so thrilled! This is her first reactions upon hearing the news: pic.twitter.com/Crbj6XdiyQ — Agnes Callamard (@AgnesCallamard)

October 9, 2026



‘What a stain on the Nobel Prize’

Michael Dickson, executive director of StandWithUs Israel, responded directly to Callamard’s post showing Pillay celebrating in the Nuremberg courtroom.

“You and her belong in the Nuremberg Court—in the dock,” Dickson wrote on X. “What a stain on the Nobel Prize.”

Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism, slammed the committee’s decision, noting the symbolism of Pillay celebrating in Nuremberg.

“I cannot think of a stronger symbol for the devastating collapse of the human rights institutions & principles you were entrusted to uphold & protect, equally & consistently,” she wrote.

Cotler-Wunsh described Pillay as having headed a “biased indictment ‘inquiry’ of Israel” and said awarding her the Nobel Peace Prize represented a “collapse of institutions & principles.”

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer also denounced the decision.

“We are shocked that the Nobel committee honored Navi Pillay,” Neuer wrote on X, accusing her of a “troubling record on antisemitism” and a “gross breach of ethics” while chairing the U.N. commission investigating Israel.

Neuer noted that Pillay had expressed strong views against Israel before taking charge of the inquiry in 2021, including signing a statement calling for sanctions against the Jewish state. He also criticized her defense of fellow commissioner Miloon Kothari after Kothari referred to a “Jewish lobby” in a 2022 interview.

“By honoring Pillay, the Nobel committee has failed to uphold the principles it seeks to celebrate,” Neuer wrote. “International justice depends on impartiality.”

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded since 1901 under the terms of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel’s will. Unlike the Nobel prizes in physics, chemistry, medicine, and literature, which are awarded in Sweden, a five-member committee appointed by Norway’s parliament selects the peace laureate.

The committee’s chairman, Jørgen Watne Frydnes, is a human rights advocate who helped rebuild the island of Utøya following the 2011 terrorist massacre.

There were 287 candidates for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize. Nobel rules keep the nominees’ identities secret for 50 years. The prize carries 12 million Swedish kronor (about $1.2 million) and will be formally presented in Oslo on Dec. 10, the 130th anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.