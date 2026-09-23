Navigating Sukkos: A Single’s Guide to Avoiding Awkward Moments

Sukkos is one of the happiest times of the year. There are meals with family and friends, guests coming and going, long evenings in the sukkah, and a general feeling that everyone is supposed to be enjoying themselves. But for Orthodox singles, Sukkos can sometimes come with an additional challenge: navigating a holiday filled with social situations that can feel a little too personal.

For married couples and families, the holiday often has a predictable rhythm. For singles, however, every meal invitation can come with questions: Who else will be there? Where will I sit? Will I know anyone? And, perhaps most importantly, will someone ask me about my dating life?

The first step toward a more comfortable Sukkos is remembering that you are not required to explain your personal life at every meal.

A well-meaning relative may ask, “So, are you dating anyone?” Another guest might follow up with, “Have you tried this shadchan?” Before long, a simple holiday meal can feel like an interview. While these questions are usually asked with good intentions, they can still be uncomfortable.

Having a few prepared responses can make these moments much easier. A simple “Thanks for asking, but I’d rather talk about something else tonight” can politely close the conversation. Humor can work too: “I’m taking a vacation from that topic for the holiday.” The goal isn't to embarrass the person asking; it is simply to redirect the conversation without feeling obligated to share more than you want to.

Another potentially awkward part of Sukkos is figuring out where you belong. Friends may be hosting couples and families, siblings may have their own plans, and invitations can sometimes feel complicated. Instead of waiting until the last minute and hoping something works out, it can help to make a plan early.

Reach out to friends, neighbors, community members, or hosts you feel comfortable with. If you receive several invitations, remember that you don't have to accept every one. Choose environments where you feel welcome and where you will be able to relax. A holiday meal should feel like hospitality, not an obligation.

There is also nothing wrong with creating your own Sukkos experience. A single person doesn't need to spend every meal at somebody else's table. Invite a few friends for a meal, organize a lunch, join a community program, or simply enjoy some quiet time. Being single during Sukkos does not mean being socially available every waking moment.

Of course, one of the more delicate situations can arise when a single person finds themselves surrounded by couples. At a meal, conversations can naturally revolve around children, schools, family logistics, and household matters. It can sometimes leave a single guest feeling like an outsider.

Hosts can make a tremendous difference here. A little thoughtfulness goes a long way. Introducing guests who don't know each other, including singles in conversations, and avoiding making them feel like an afterthought can transform the atmosphere. Most importantly, singles should be invited because their presence is genuinely wanted – not simply because the host needs another person to fill a seat.

And then there is the inevitable question: “So, when are you getting married?”

Perhaps the best response is to remember that the person asking usually sees only a tiny part of the story. They may not realize how many times the question has already been asked that week, or how complicated the answer really is. A smile and a subject change may be all that is necessary.

For singles, the holiday can also be an opportunity to set boundaries without feeling guilty. You don't have to attend every meal, answer every question, or participate in every conversation. You can choose the people and settings that make you feel comfortable.

Ultimately, Sukkos is about leaving the comfort of our permanent homes and entering a temporary dwelling. There is something meaningful about that idea for everyone, but perhaps especially for singles. Life may not look exactly as we imagined it would at this stage. Plans may have changed, and certain milestones may still be ahead.

But that doesn't mean the holiday has to be spent worrying about what is missing.

Sukkos offers an opportunity to appreciate what is present: friendships, family, community, laughter, good food, and the people who make us feel at home. With a little planning, a few graceful conversation escapes, and hosts who are mindful of the people around their tables, singles can spend the holiday focusing less on uncomfortable questions – and more on enjoying the joy of Sukkos.