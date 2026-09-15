New Horizons: ARKIA brings Israel closer to America

With approximately 40 destinations, daily service from New York to Israel six days a week, and new routes stretching from Morocco to the Far East, the Israeli carrier is giving travelers more options.

Arkia is becoming an increasingly significant presence in Israel’s international aviation market, giving travelers more choice as it expands its network, increases frequencies on major routes and pushes farther into long-haul travel.

The carrier now flies to approximately 40 international destinations across North America, Asia, Europe and the Mediterranean, with a network that includes longtime favorites alongside destinations such as New York, Bangkok, Phuket, Hanoi, Paris, London, Rome and Amsterdam. And the map continues to expand.

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In August, Arkia is resuming direct service to Marrakech after a three-year hiatus, while Tokyo is set to join the airline’s Far East network in October with twice-weekly nonstop service.

For American travelers, one of the most significant developments is Arkia’s New York–Israel service. This is not a seasonal route or an occasional addition to the schedule. Arkia operates regular, year-round nonstop flights from JFK to Tel Aviv every day except Shabbat, with two flights departing New York on Sundays.

That steady schedule makes Arkia a genuine alternative for travelers flying from the United States to Israel. During periods of particularly high demand, the airline also adds capacity. In August and September, for example, the New York route is being served by larger aircraft, including Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and, beginning in September, an Airbus A330-300 offering both Business and Economy Class.

That additional capacity matters in a market where periods of high demand can quickly translate into limited availability and higher fares. An additional Israeli carrier operating regular long-haul service gives passengers greater flexibility when comparing schedules, prices and levels of service.

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For travelers to Israel, there is another important advantage to having more than one Israeli airline operating a substantial international network: continuity. Regional tensions over the past several years have repeatedly led foreign airlines to suspend service to Israel, sometimes for extended periods, while Israeli carriers have continued operating or have been among the first to restore service when Israeli airspace reopened. Even at the time of writing, some major international carriers have yet to fully resume their Israel schedules.

For Arkia CEO Oz Berlowitz, that makes a strong Israeli aviation industry more than simply a question of competition. “Only Israeli airlines maintain the routes in moments of crisis,” he has said. “A country like ours, an island state, cannot exist without Israeli aviation.”

Alongside its steady year-round service, Arkia adjusts capacity to reflect actual travel demand. During the summer months, the Jewish holidays and other peak travel periods, the airline can increase frequencies or add seats on high-demand routes, giving travelers additional options precisely when availability is often tightest.

At the same time, Arkia has been broadening the product it offers. Business Class, already part of its long-haul offering to New York and the Far East, has also been introduced on selected European flights, beginning with Paris.

The passenger experience is another part of that effort. On every flight between New York and Tel Aviv, passengers are served two hot, fully kosher meals, and baggage is included in the price of the ticket. Arkia’s cabin crews are also specially trained to accommodate a wide range of travelers, with an emphasis on cultural sensitivity and awareness of different passenger needs. That can mean understanding the requirements of families with young children, older travelers, religious passengers, business travelers and international tourists.

Arkia has also made its year-round New York service more useful to passengers throughout North America. Through an interline agreement with JetBlue, travelers can fly from cities across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean to JFK on JetBlue and connect there to an Arkia flight to Israel. The agreement effectively extends Arkia’s reach far beyond New York, giving many more passengers access to its nonstop service to Israel.