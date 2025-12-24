“No one should be surprised by the ADL’s report that revealed over 20% of Zohran Mamdani’s transition team members hold extremist views and have ties with notoriously antisemitic organizations. Mamdani is drawing a false distinction between antisemitism and criticizing the Israeli government. He is in no position to draw such a distinction when he will not even recognize Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state, which is antisemitic in of itself. If a large portion of the Arab world can recognize the Jewish state of Israel, so can he. You cannot stop antisemitism while being part of the problem.” –Rabbi Marc Schneier
https://jewishinsider.com/2025/12/zohran-mamdani-appointees-anti-defamation-league-report/