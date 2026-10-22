No Time to Think

The Torah tells us that Kush had many children. Then, after we are given the account of all his kids, in a separate pasuk, the Torah says that Kush begot Nimrod. The Ben Ish Chai asks the obvious question: Why doesn’t the Torah just enumerate Nimrod with the rest of Kush’s children? The Ben Ish Chai explains that Nimrod claimed that he was G-d, creator of Heaven and earth, the son of no man (much like Pharaoh who claimed that he was a god who didn’t have to use a restroom. It was Hashem Who revealed to Moshe Rabbeinu to catch Pharaoh in this lie when he went early in the morning ostensibly to commune with the Nile-god, but really to relieve himself in the secrecy of the waters.) This belief in the Divine right of the monarchy persisted even through the Middle Ages when queens would wear floor-length dresses and the saying was, “The queen has no feet.”

It would take one man to unmask Nimrod’s preposterous claim. It all started when one day Terach left his son Avram in charge of his idol shop. Avram proceeded to smash them all, except the largest. He then put the hammer in the carved hand of this tallest idol and waited for his father’s return. Terach was aghast at the demolition of his “sacred” merchandise when he returned. He turned to Avram and said accusingly, “What did you do?” Avram, in response, replied, “It wasn’t me. He did it,” pointing to the tall idol. His father snarled in retort, “Don’t give me that! They can’t move!” Now, Avram queried, “Do you hear what you’re saying? If he can’t even move, how could he protect you, and why do you venerate him?”

Terach could not deal with his precocious son, so he brought him to master Nimrod to knock some sense into him. Upon arriving at the palace, Avram asked Nimrod, “Are you truly the creator of the Heavens and the earth?” Nimrod answered, “Of course, don’t you see that everyone believes in me? How could you even question this?” Avram persisted, “Did you create the sun?” Nimrod answered in the affirmative. “If so,” said Avram, “I just want to ask of you a small proof, and then I will become your biggest adherent. Every morning, the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. Tomorrow, master Nimrod, command it to rise in the west and set in the east. Then I’ll believe in you.” When Nimrod demurred, Avram asked, “Are you the creator of all men?” Nimrod again insisted, “Yes!” Avram said, “If so, tell me what I’m thinking and what I’m planning to do.” When Nimrod stood mute, Avram said to him, “That’s no surprise, I did my research. You’re not the Creator. You’re the son of Kush. If you were the Creator, why did you allow your father to die?”

Nimrod saw this line of reasoning was getting sticky, so he told Avram, “We worship fire.” Avram countered, “Why worship fire when water quenches it?” “Then worship water,” said Nimrod. Avram argued, “Why worship water when the clouds contain it?” This time, Nimrod countered, “Then let’s worship clouds.” Avram shot back, “Why the clouds? The winds disperse them?” By now, Nimrod had it with Avram. He told Avram that he worshiped fire and if Avram didn’t believe, likewise, he, master Nimrod, would throw him into the furnace. “Then we’ll see what happens,” proclaimed Nimrod. The rest is history, of course. Avram came out of the kivshon ha’eish, the fiery furnace, proving to all the fallacy of Nimrod’s belief.

After hearing this story, let’s step back and think a moment. Was there no one else in the world who was able to see through Nimrod’s charade? Couldn’t any mature human being see through the shallow façade of Nimrod’s claims? Why is it that Avram became known as “Avraham HaIvri,” the one and only man who alone stood against the false beliefs of his time?

The answer to this question gives us a great fundamental concept. People are accepting of the way of the masses without giving things much thought. This was true throughout the ages. But it’s even more painfully true in today’s day and age when people have simply stopped thinking. Whether their minds have been turned to putty by scores of hours of internet scrolling, by watching reels and other nonsense, or that their thinking processes have been short-circuited by the instant gratification of emailing, texting, IM’ing, twittering, no one allows themselves the luxury of using their wonderful mind.

So, people neglect thinking about the Afterlife. They don’t give a thought to properly prioritizing. They don’t consider carefully whether they are living up to the responsibilities they owe their spouses, the gratitude they owe their parents, and the duties they have to their children. Sadly, many people nowadays don’t spend time contemplating visions of accomplishments at which they might succeed. They simply allow their brains to petrify and wallow through misuse.

As worthy children of Avraham Avinu, may Hashem bless us to avoid these pitfalls and traps, that we should always use our minds to their fullest. In that merit, may Hashem bless us with long life, good health, and everything wonderful.

Transcribed and edited by Shelley Zeitlin.