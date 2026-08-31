NYC Health Department Continues Mosquito Control Efforts to Reduce the Risk of West Nile Virus

Truck-based Treatments Scheduled for August 31 and September 2, in Parts of Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx, Weather Permitting

Treatments Are Guided by Ongoing West Nile Virus and Mosquito Surveillance Across New York City

NEW YORK — To reduce the risk of West Nile virus, the New York City Health Department will conduct targeted mosquito control treatments in parts of Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx. The treatments are part of the Health Department’s ongoing efforts to reduce adult mosquito populations in areas where surveillance has identified West Nile virus activity and elevated adult mosquito populations.

On Monday, August 31, Health Department trucks will treat designated areas of Brooklyn between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting. If weather conditions prevent the treatment, it will be rescheduled for Tuesday, September 1, during the same hours.

On Wednesday, September 2, trucks will treat designated areas of the Bronx beginning 8:30 p.m. Treatment in Manhattan will begin after 12 a.m. and continue through the early morning hours, with all operations concluding by 6 a.m., weather permitting. The alternate date is Thursday, September 3, following the same schedule.

“Our surveillance gives us a neighborhood level picture of West Nile virus activity and helps us act where intervention can make a difference,” said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Alister F. Martin. “As we move through the latter part of mosquito season, we will continue using that information to guide our response. New Yorkers can do their part by staying mindful of mosquito bites when spending time outdoors.”

The following maps identify the treatment areas:

The Health Department will apply Duet, an EPA-registered mosquito control product, using truck-mounted equipment. The risks of pesticides applied by the Health Department for mosquito control are low for people and pets. Individuals who are particularly sensitive to spray ingredients may experience temporary eye or throat irritation or a mild rash.

People with respiratory conditions may wish to stay indoors, whenever possible, to minimize exposure during the application period. Air conditioners can remain on, but air conditioner vents may be closed or set to the recirculate function as an added precaution.

New Yorkers can reduce their risk of mosquito bites by using an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus; wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors in areas with high mosquito activity and making sure windows and doors have properly fitted screens.

New Yorkers should also eliminate standing water around their homes, including water that collects in buckets, flowerpots, birdbaths, tarps, gutters, and other containers. Swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs should be cleaned and chlorinated and covered when not in use. Standing water can be reported by calling 311.

Maps of the treatment areas and additional information about mosquito control and West Nile virus are available at nyc.gov/health/wnv.