NYC Health Plans Targeted Treatment in Brooklyn for West Nile Virus Mosquito

NEW YORK — The New York City Health Department will conduct targeted mosquito control treatments in parts of Brooklyn on Monday, August 17, and Wednesday, August 19, following increased activity of mosquitos with West Nile virus and elevated adult mosquito populations identified through the Health Department’s mosquito surveillance program.

Health Department trucks will spray low concentrations of pesticide between 8:30pm and 6am the following morning to reduce adult mosquito populations. If weather conditions prevent spraying, the treatments will be rescheduled for Tuesday, August 18, and Thursday, August 20, during the same hours.

The Health Department’s mosquito surveillance program routinely monitors mosquito activity across the five boroughs and tests mosquito pools for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne pathogens. The Department uses surveillance findings and environmental conditions to determine when and where mosquito control measures are warranted. Factors considered include the presence and abundance of mosquito species associated with West Nile virus transmission, mosquito infection rates, weather conditions favorable to mosquito activity, population density, and presence and use of parks and other green spaces.

Sixty West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools have been identified within the August 17 treatment area and forty positive pools within the August 19 treatment area.

“Mosquito surveillance tells us where West Nile virus activity is increasing and helps us determine where intervention can have the greatest impact,” said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Alister F. Martin. “These targeted treatments are one part of our broader prevention work, and New Yorkers can help by protecting themselves from mosquito bites and removing standing water around their homes.”

The following maps identify the treatment areas:

The Health Department will apply Duet, an EPA-registered mosquito control product, using truck-mounted equipment. The risks of pesticides applied by the Health Department for mosquito control are low for people and pets. Individuals who are particularly sensitive to spray ingredients may experience temporary eye or throat irritation or a mild rash. People with respiratory conditions may wish to stay indoors, whenever possible, to minimize exposure during the application period. Air conditioners can remain on, but air conditioner vents may be closed or set to the recirculate function as an added precaution.

New Yorkers can reduce their risk of mosquito bites by using an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus; wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors in areas with high mosquito activity and making sure windows and doors have properly fitted screens.

New Yorkers should also eliminate standing water around their homes, including water that collects in buckets, flowerpots, birdbaths, tarps, gutters, and other containers. Swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs should be cleaned and chlorinated and covered when not in use. Standing water can be reported by calling 311.

Maps of the treatment areas and additional information about mosquito control and West Nile virus are available at nyc.gov/health/wnv.