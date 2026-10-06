NYC Leaders Call for Permanent October 7 Memorial

BROOKLYN, NY — State Senator Sam Sutton and District Leader Joey Saban will be joined by NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin, NYC Comptroller Mark Levine, local elected officials, and community leaders for a press conference calling for the creation of a permanent memorial honoring the victims of the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel.

WHEN: Wednesday October 7, 2026, at 2:30 PM EST

WHERE: Avenue R between East 4th Street and East 5th Street, Brooklyn

The proposed memorial would be located at the Mickey Kairey Garden and occupy approximately a 6-foot by 6-foot footprint. It would be the first public memorial of its kind in NYC and would provide a permanent place to remember those murdered and taken hostage on October 7, honor their families, and educate future generations.

“October 7 must never be forgotten,” said State Senator Sam Sutton. “This memorial will give our community a place to remember the victims, honor their memory, and teach our children and grandchildren what happened.”

“For so many families in our community, October 7 is personal,” said District Leader Joey Saban. “A permanent memorial will ensure that the memory of those we lost remains alive for generations to come.”

Community leaders are committed to privately raising the funds for the memorial design, installation, and long-term maintenance while working with the appropriate City agencies to secure the necessary approvals.