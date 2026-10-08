NYPD Hosts Annual High Holiday Security Briefing Committing to Safeguard Jewish Communities

The New York City Police Department convened its annual High Holiday Security Briefing at NYPD Headquarters at One Police Plaza, detailing comprehensive multi-layered security protocols, enhanced patrols, and cross-agency coordination ahead of the Jewish High Holy Days. The briefing brought together department executive leadership, diplomatic representatives, community liaisons, and rabbinical leadership to coordinate security coverage across all five boroughs throughout Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Sukkot.

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The ceremony opened with the Presentation of the Colors and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Captain Jack Conway, Commanding Officer of the NYPD Ceremonial Unit, followed by a moving performance by international Jewish music recording artist Yoni Z.

Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch opened the briefing by emphasizing zero tolerance for bias-motivated crime and outlining aggressive resource deployment.