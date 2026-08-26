NYPD Releases Footage of Suspects in Two Hate Crime Attacks on Synagogues

(Aug. 24, 2026 / JNS) The New York City Police Department released video footage on Monday of two suspects in hate crime attacks on Queens synagogues on July 16.

The NYPD asked the public to help identify the two, who are suspected of throwing bags of motor oil at two Orthodox synagogues, Young Israel of Jamaica Estates and Young Israel of Holliswood.

The suspects in the video are wanted “in connection with two hate crime criminal mischief incidents,” the department said. Attackers damaged property at both synagogues, the NYPD said.

The video footage is from the incident at Young Israel of Jamaica Estates.

Rabbi Moshe Taub, of Young Israel of Holliswood, previously told JNS that the community would continue to worship and to be “proud Americans.”

“We are also aware that until our city’s mayor shows the same passion in visiting the victims of crimes as he does its perpetrators, at Rikers, his words seem hollow to us and uninspiring to his denizens,” he told JNS, of city Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The rabbi also told JNS that his synagogue had been vandalized with feces.

Adam Orlow, president of Young Israel of Jamaica Estates, previously told JNS that “while this incident is disturbing, it will not intimidate us or change who we are.”

Rabbi Dov Lerner, of the synagogue, told JNS at the time that “acts of hatred seek to create fear and division, but they will achieve the opposite.”

“We will continue to gather proudly, pray together and strengthen our community with dignity, faith and resilience,” he said.