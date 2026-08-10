To commemorate its 70th anniversary, Yeshiva Oholei Torah in Crown Heights, assembled its entire student body and staff for an official Grand Photo, capturing more than 2,000 talmidim and 300 staff members in a historic tribute to seven decades of Chinuch al Taharas HaKodesh. Oholei Torah is a famous and baruch Hashem very successful Chabad boys' yeshiva in Crown Heights, founded in 1956 by the Lubavitcher Rebbe.