יום שני, 10 אוגוסט 2026Monday, August 10, 2026
Follow Us
יום שני, כ״ז אב תשפ״וMonday, August 10, 2026
Menu
close
Follow Us
Menu
close

Sections

Menu
close
Menu
close
Menu
close

Categories:

Oholei Torah’s 70th Anniversary

By Jewish Press Staff

|

August 10, 2026, 6 AM ET

To commemorate its 70th anniversary, Yeshiva Oholei Torah in Crown Heights, assembled its entire student body and staff for an official Grand Photo, capturing more than 2,000 talmidim and 300 staff members in a historic tribute to seven decades of Chinuch al Taharas HaKodesh. Oholei Torah is a famous and baruch Hashem very successful Chabad boys' yeshiva in Crown Heights, founded in 1956 by the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Serials

Getzlight – Chapter VI

By Ruchama Feuerman

View all

Sponsored Posts

© The Jewish Press 2026. All Rights Reserved. Powered by nextbracket.io
This site, uses cookies. By visiting our site, you're agreeing to accept cookies. Any questions? Visit our terms and privacy pages.
cross