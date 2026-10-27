One People Under One Roof

Scattered lives can be devout, generous, and learned, and still feel like a set of episodes. A holiday here, a school there, a crisis that briefly reminds everyone of the plot. Israel gathers the episodes until they read as a book.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks wrote, “It is impossible to overestimate the impact of Israel on the formation of Jewish identity. Jewish existence, which in today’s Diaspora may appear random, arbitrary, and disconnected, in Israel takes on coherence.” Coherence is not uniformity; it is the sense that the pieces belong to one figure. Language, public time, risk, and celebration stop arriving as separate subscriptions. They arrive as a single weather.

Psalm 133 gives the older name for that weather: “Behold how good and how pleasant it is for brothers to dwell all together.” The verse is small and almost domestic. It does not describe a conference; it describes dwelling. Goodness and pleasantness are not the same as ease. Anyone who has lived in a large family knows that togetherness includes noise. The psalm still calls the noise good. Aliyah is one of the ways a dispersed family tests whether it can dwell, not only correspond.

Natan Sharansky warned what happens when the self is asked to dissolve to be free, “When Jews abandon identity in the pursuit of universal freedom, they end up with neither.” The line is a diagnosis, not a scolding. Freedom that requires amnesia produces restless people who cannot say what their liberty is for. Israel is the counterclaim, a particular people practicing freedom without first erasing the particular. The experiment is imperfect. It is also coherent.

President Bill Clinton, speaking in the Knesset in 1994, saw the ingathering as a civic fact, “From the Orient and Europe and now from the former Soviet Union, your people have come, Ashkenazim and Sephardim, Yemenites and Ethiopians, all of you committed to living free, to building a common home.” Common home is the political translation of brothers dwelling together. The accents disagree. The kitchens disagree. The home is still common because the argument happens inside one sovereignty.

Coherence does not flatten difference; it gives difference a shared floor. In many other places a Jew must choose which fragment to carry into the street, name, calendar, politics, faith, and which to leave indoors. In Israel the fragments meet without an appointment. That meeting can be abrasive. It can also raise children who never learn to treat Jewishness as a private specialty.

A reader who already feels strongly Jewish may think coherence is a problem for others. Identity can be intense and still be disconnected from land, language, and public fate. Intensity is not the same as plot. Rabbi Sacks was describing plot. The psalm was describing proximity. Sharansky was describing the cost of dropping the plot to be accepted by a world that does not keep our memory. President Clinton was describing the human traffic that makes the plot visible, people from everywhere building one address.

Aliyah will not solve every private confusion. A person can be lost in Tel Aviv as easily as in any other city. What changes is the backdrop against which the search happens. The backdrop is Jewish without remainder. That does not guarantee piety. It guarantees that the search is not an oddity.

Brothers dwelling together will quarrel about courts, budgets, and the meaning of rest on the seventh day. The quarrel is a feature of coherence. Disconnected people cannot even share a quarrel; they can only send statements. Living in Israel is consent to be implicated, in the good and pleasant, and in the unfinished.

The call home, heard this way, is a call to stop living as a subplot. Bring the family into the chapter where the names already know each other. The common home is not a slogan from a visiting president. It is the daily attempt of a people to be free without becoming vague. That attempt still needs households willing to dwell.